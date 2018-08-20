Kylie Jenner Looks Hotter Than Ever In Teeny Red Dress After Getting Slammed By Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj, who? Kylie Jenner looked totally unbothered that she got dissed by the rapper on Twitter when she stepped out in a little red dress in NYC on Aug. 19. See the pic here!

Kylie Jenner, 21, is in New York City ahead of the VMAs, and she was photographed headed to dinner the night before the show. The hot mama looked incredible in a little red dress, which showed off her amazing legs and put her perfect curves on display. She took a page out of her sister, Kim Kardashian’s, book for her hairstyle, too, wearing her long, blonde locks in wet, scrunched curls. Kylie completed her epic look with black, studded heels and a silver bag, while going for a nude lip and more subtle makeup. Is it possibly she really gave birth just six and a half months ago?!

The big night out for Kylie came just hours after she, along with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, were called out by Nicki Minaj on Twitter. Nicki and Travis both recently put out albums, and are therefore competing for the top spots on the Billboard charts. Well, Nicki is not pleased about any discrepancy over who really deserves the No. 1 slot, because she feels she has the title fair and square. However, it’s Travis who was technically awarded the spot at the top of the charts.

Travis used a promotional method that many artists do these days: For several pieces of merchandise sold for his Astroworld tour, the purchaser would receive a copy of the album. Meanwhile, Kylie promoted the upcoming tour and merchandise on her Instagram and gushed about how excited she was to be on the road with Travis and their daughter, Stormi. Clearly, Nicki viewed this as an unfair means to getting album sales — buyers might only be purchasing the merch because of Kylie, when they wouldn’t have bought the album otherwise.

“I put my blood sweat and tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling people to come see her and Stormi lol,” Nicki tweeted. “I’m actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being Number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans.”

Nick said that she and Travis spoke about the chart drama, so hopefully there isn’t actually any beef here. Especially since all three of these stars are expected at the VMAs tonight….