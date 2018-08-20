Kylie Jenner Looking Bored During J.Lo’s Explosive VMA Performance Has People Pissed

Kylie Jenner didn’t seem too enthusiastic during Jennifer Lopez’s epic performance at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 20 and fans are totally slamming her for it!

Oh no! Kylie Jenner was totally called out by Jennifer Lopez fans after she was seen looking bored during J.Lo’s amazing performance at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 20. Kylie was sitting with beau Travis Scott during the Latin superstar’s time on stage and that just simply wasn’t acceptable to some viewers. “SHAME ON YOU @KylieJenner FOR SITTING DURING @JLo #SOMADATYOU WHEN THE QUEEN IS ON STAGE,” one Twitter user tweeted. “As if @ KylieJenner sat down throughout @ JLo’s entire performance. How f**king disrespectful is that. THATS F**KING JENNY FROM THE BLOCK!!,” another tweet read. Eek! Perhaps Kylie was just tired from being a new mom? Or could it be that maybe she just wasn’t that into J.Lo’s performance like most music fans? We’re not entirely sure but it’s clear to see that Jennifer’s fans are doing what they do best and standing up for the talented singer!

Kylie’s diss was only one of many entertaining things to happen at this year’s popular ceremony. Whether it was amazing performances from huge talents like Ariana Grande and Post Malone, or seeing awesome awards being given out to celebs like Jennifer, the music-filled show is always a memorable one. Over the years, some of television’s biggest moments have happened at the VMAs and it seems to keep happening with today’s talent as well.

Last year’s VMA awards ceremony brought the epic music video premiere of Taylor Swift‘s comeback tune “Look What You Made Me Do” and Kendrick Lamar literally lit the stage on fire with an incredible opening performance for the show. It’s always fun to look back on the history of the VMAs and to know that with every new year more exciting things are bound to happen!

SHAME ON YOU @KylieJenner FOR SITTING DURING @JLo #SOMADATYOU WHEN THE QUEEN IS ON STAGE 😋 — Christina Costanzo 🦋 (@X_TiNa86) August 21, 2018

As if @KylieJenner sat down throughout @JLo’s entire performance. How fucking disrespectful is that. THATS FUCKING JENNY FROM THE BLOCK!! — KT (@katielapienis) August 21, 2018

It will be interesting to see if Kylie says anything about the slamming. She usually speaks her mind on social media whenever she feels misunderstood so we’ll be waiting to see if she decides to speak up. In the meantime, bravo to Jennifer for doing a fantastic performance!