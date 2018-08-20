‘KUWTK’ Preview: Khloe’s Getting ‘Anxious’ To Announce Her Pregnancy While Kylie Stays Silent

Khloe Kardashian really wants to announce her pregnancy, but Kylie Jenner is not budging on her announcement. Check out this all-new preview of the Aug. 26 episode of ‘KUWTK’ now!

Khloe Kardashian, 34, is more than ready to officially debut her baby bump, bit she’s waiting on her fellow pregnant sister Kylie Jenner, 21. “I am really anxious to announce my pregnancy, but Kylie’s three months ahead of me,” Khloe says in the new Keeping Up With the Kardashians preview. Khloe’s been open about her pregnancy with her family, but she wants to confirm to the world that’s expecting her first child. She doesn’t want to announce until she hears what Kylie wants to do.

But Kylie has other plans. “I don’t think I’m ever going to announce,” Kylie says in the preview while sitting next to big sister Kim Kardashian, 37. And she didn’t! Throughout all 9 months of her pregnancy, Kylie never confirmed the news herself. She didn’t reveal Stormi’s birth until Feb. 4 when she posted a YouTube video of her pregnancy journey, three days after her little one with Travis Scott, 27, was born. It’s also worth noting that this is the first glimpse of Kylie we’ve seen this entire season of KUWTK so far!

“I don’t want someone to be like, ‘Are you pregnant or are you just hungry?’ Khloe says in the final moments of the KUWTK preview. Khloe did eventually announce her pregnancy to the world. She confirmed she was expecting in Dec. 2017 with a bare baby bump photo, nearly three months after the news broke. Khloe and boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, had their arms cradled around her growing baby bump in the sweet Instagram photo. Khloe gave birth to True Thompson, now 4 months, on April 12, 2018. All-new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 15 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on E!