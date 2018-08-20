Khloe Kardashian Thinks Tristan Is An ‘Amazing’ Dad — Why She Might Get Pregnant Again ASAP

After seeing how wonderful Tristan Thompson acts around his daughter, we’ve learned Khloe Kardashian would be ‘blessed’ to have another child with him! It may actually happen sooner than we think!

Finally, Khloe Kardashian, 33, has the family she seemingly always wanted. Having True with Tristan Thompson, 27, has brought so much joy to Khloe’s life that she may not wait that long before adding another member to the family, especially after seeing TT and True together. “True is definitely a daddy’s girl,” a source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, “and Khloe’s heart absolutely melts when she sees him holding their beautiful daughter. Even if Khloe is mad at Tristan for some reason, she can’t stay that way for long when he’s with True, because he’s just such an amazing dad. Tristan is so gentle with True, and it’s clear that he absolutely worships her—she totally has him wrapped around her little finger!”

Despite their relationship troubles – you know, the “cheating on Khloe while she was nine months pregnant” issue – the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star thinks Tristan is “an amazing father,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com, and she “definitely wants more babies with him,” especially if they make more babies that look like their daughter. “Khloe can’t believe how beautiful True is. She’s the perfect mix of her and Tristan’s genes.”

So, are Khloe and Tristan actively trying to get pregnant? While Koko is all for having another child with the Cleveland Cavaliers player, they’re not deliberately trying to knock her up. However, the insider tells HollywoodLife.com that she and Tristan “aren’t using any kind of contraception right now,” and that they will “leave it up to god as to whether they have a baby soon again, or not.” It might be “sooner” than later, all things considered. The fitness-minded Khloe has clearly been working hard to shed the pregnancy pounds to get her pre-baby body back. She gave Pamela Anderson a run for her money by donning a Baywatch-style red swimsuit during a trip down in Mexico.

Plus, the two are having “wild sex” while south of the border, so they may come back with the ultimate souvenir – a sibling for baby True! At this point, the two are leaving it to fate. “If Khloe falls pregnant quickly again,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com, “it will be a blessing, and if she doesn’t, then they will have fun in the meantime!”