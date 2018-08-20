Kevin Hart Slams Donald Trump In Wild VMAs Rant: He Can ‘Suck It’

After Kevin Hart delivered his opening routine at the 2018 MTV VMAs on Aug. 20, Radio City Music Hall couldn’t stay quiet. Watch his shocking call out to President Trump, here.

There should be an award for “Most Jaw-Dropping Speech” at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. Because Kevin Hart, 39, would’ve won it – and he was just the awards presenter! Him and Tiffany Haddish, 38, were given the biggest task in New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on Aug 20: laying down some of the first jokes — or, rather, throwing the first shade — of the night. And, boy, Kevin really stepped up to the plate. Coming after President Donald Trump, 72, is a comedy routine all of Twitter delivers everyday. But the Night School star offered his president a very colorful suggestion. “You never know what’s going to happen at the VMAs. I mean beefs pop off, bad language, people sending out crazy tweets,” the “Night School” actor said. “It’s basically like your typical day at the White House. In your face, Trump — suck it!”

Yup, he really told the president to “suck it.” Just check Twitter, because it still hasn’t caught its breath. And there’s more. To lead up to that bomb, Kevin started by comparing the VMAs to football. “But at this game, you guys can kneel. You can do whatever the hell you want. There’s no old white man that can stop you,” he said, and it’s pretty clear who that “old white man” is. Trump has voiced his disapproval of NFL players kneeling during football games as a form of protest against racial injustices in America. “Be happy, be cool! A football game, that fans are paying soooo much money to watch and enjoy, is no place to protest,” the president tweeted on Aug. 10.

The comedian is joining a long line of viral MTV VMAs speeches. Let’s reflect on some memorable words from the last two award shows. There was 2016, when Kanye West, 41, poked fun at himself for interrupting Taylor Swift, 28, at the 2009 VMAs, saying, “Now, later tonight, ‘Famous’ might lose to Beyoncé, but I can’t be mad. I’m always wishing for Beyoncé to win.” Yeah, he went there. He then name-dropped Anna Wintour and Donald Trump and ended with shouting out Chance The Rapper, 2 Chainz and Jaden Smith as “the thought leaders.” In 2017, Paris Jackson, 20, boldly used her time onstage to call everyone to “resist” the “Nazi white supremacist jerks” following a rally against removing a Confederate statue in Charlottesville, Virginia on Aug. 12, 2017.

And the crowd still had to process Tiffany’s jab at Fifth Harmony. Seriously, you need to read what she said that ticked Nicki Minaj, 35, off.