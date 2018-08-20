Kendall Jenner Pisses Off Fellow Models For Saying She’s ‘Selective’ With Fashion Jobs

Uh-oh! Kendall Jenner’s in trouble again. This time the reality TV star-turned model offended her peers by admitting she’s picky when it comes to runway jobs.

Kendall Jenner, 22, can’t seem to catch a break. Whether it’s starring in a controversial Pepsi commercial or trying to hawk T-shirts featuring dead rappers like Tupac Shakur, the model seems to have a habit of accidentally causing offense. This time it’s a comment she made during an interview with LOVE that’s angered her peers. On Aug. 17 the British magazine shared a quote on their social media pages from a chat with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. Speaking about her runway career, she said, “Since the beginning we’ve been super selective about what shows I would do. I was never one of those girls who would do like 30 shows a season or whatever the f*** those girls do.”

Kendall added, “More power to ‘em. But I had a million jobs, not only catwalks but everything else. The whole combination was very overwhelming and I started to freak out a little bit and needed to take a step back.” What’s the problem with that comment? Plenty, according to some of her critics, including many models who can’t be picky about the shows they do. Russian model Daria Strokous, 27, took to Instagram to slam Kendall. Sharing a screen grab of LOVE‘s post she wrote, according to Page Six, “Whatever the f*** those girls do’ is do their very best to make their way up AND try to make some money so that they can provide for themselves and their families.” She added, “Oh, and it’s 70 shows a season by the way and we are all f***ing proud of every single one of the girls that did it.”

Transgender model Teddy Quinlivan, 24, was also outraged. She posted her comment in an Instagram story, which partly said, “As models we need to uplift each other. We all work extremely hard to pursue our dreams even the ‘girls who walk 30 shows a season or whatever the f*** those girls do.’ If you are lucky as a model you might make enough to not be in debt to your agency; maybe even move out of the model apartment… if you’re lucky.” In what seems to be a direct dig at California girl Kendall, Teddy added, “Models don’t just come from Calabasas… they come from Somalia, the Siberian tundra, a rural village in China, a trailer park in Tennessee.”

Kendall’s rep has since responded to the controversy, telling HollywoodLife, “The quote was taken out of context. Mid-thought she realized the number of shows some models walk a season is closer to 80. The point was that it’s their path and ‘the more power to them.’ She admires their hard work and dedication. It’s an accomplishment.”