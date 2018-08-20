Justin Bieber Looks Majorly Upset Again While Out With Hailey Baldwin In Canada: Is Everything OK?

Justin, you good? The singer and his fiancee, Hailey Baldwin were spotted on a trip to the mall in his native Canada, where he appeared to look distressed in a series of new photos! Is there trouble in paradise?

Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 21, were photographed out and about in Ontario, Canada, when paparazzi caught the singer looking upset on August 19. The newly engaged couple were on a casual stroll at the mall in JB’s hometown, when he appeared to be distressed, and possibly on the verge of tears IN THESE NEW PHOTOS. However, it doesn’t look like there’s trouble in paradise between JB and Hailey. In other snaps, the model is pictured holding Bieber’s hand and kissing it, while in another photo she’s seen kissing him on the lips.

The two were later photographed taking pictures with fans, as Hailey snapped a photo of JB and some Beliebers at the mall. It’s unclear why the young stars were in Canada, but, it probably had to do with the fact that JB grew up in Stratford, a town nearby. It is likely that the two were visiting his family. And, who knows, maybe they were scouting wedding venues for their reported 2019 nuptials! Either way, it looks like JB and Hailey are going strong. She even posted a photo of them cuddled up on a boat together on August 19.

This isn’t the first time JB and Hailey were caught in a seemingly upset situation. In early August, the two were photographed in the midst of an emotional conversation while in a New York City coffee shop. Hailey was visibly in tears as Justin comforted her and held the side of her face. He later cradled her head in his hands, and things were just fine after that. Nonetheless, the two certainly can’t escape the paps catching their every emotion.

JB and Hailey got engaged while on vacation in the Bahamas in early July. He surprised her when he popped the question in front of onlookers at Baker’s Bay Resort with a custom $500,000 massive, oval-shaped diamond ring. The couple, who’ve been friends since they were young teens, dated in 2015 and 2016. It wasn’t until June 2018, that they decided to rekindle their romance.

While the lovebirds have yet to release any details about their nuptials, someone else has. Hailey already picked out their bridal party, which includes [Hailey’s sister] Alaia [Baldwin] and [cousin] Ireland. Hailey’s aunt, Kim Basinger, 64, revealed that the two family members will be in the couple’s upcoming nuptials during an interview in mid July.