Hailey Baldwin Cuddles up To Justin Bieber & Raves He’s Her ‘Best Friend’ — Sweet New PDA Pic

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin have the whole ‘date your best friend’ thing down to a science. See their latest adorable Instagram which proves it!

Just when we thought Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 21, couldn’t get any cuter – they somehow DID. In an August 19 Instagram post, Hailey shared what just might be her sweetest Justin dedicated photo yet! The two were seen snuggling up on a boat in her new heart-melting photo. Justin had his arms wrapped tight around his fiashed a beaming smile for the photo, as she sat on his lap. The couple look completely comfortable wncee, who flaith each other, and head over heels in love! Hailey added the sweetest touch to the already endearing moment, and captioned the post, “absolute best friend.”

While the living it up on the boat, Hailey rocked an oversized green sweater, and a pair of shorts. She had her hair tied back tight, and could be seen flashing the sparkling diamond engagement ring that Justin gave her on back on July 7. Justin sported a super casual look as well, and donned a black hooded sweatshirt, as well an Oakland Athletics baseball cap.

Jailey fans might be wondering when the happy couple are going to officially tie the knot, but it looks like it could be a while! The pair’s wedding most likely won’t take place until 2019. “Justin and Hailey are loving engagement life and are slowly figuring out when they want to get married,” a source close to the “Sorry” singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Justin would love to do it around his birthday,” they added. Hmm, that could mean a March wedding for Hailey and the Biebs!

absolute best friend. A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Aug 19, 2018 at 3:20pm PDT

Meanwhile, it’s still TBD if Justin and his beau will show face at the MTV VMAs on August 20. If they’re having this much fun gallivanting around on boats together, we’re not holding our breath. It looks like Justin’s ex, Selena Gomez, won’t be attending this year’s show either, but contrary to what you may think, it’s NOT because she’s avoiding Justin! “Selena isn’t the biggest fan of awards shows unless she is performing or winning certain awards on the night and both of those things aren’t really happening for her at the VMAs,” a source close to the singer told HollywoodLife.