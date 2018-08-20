‘Counting On’ Recap: Josiah Asks For Lauren’s Father’s Blessing After A Few Weeks Of Courting

The pressure’s on! Josiah may be certain Lauren is the one for him, but will her dad give his blessing when he asks for his hand in marriage?

Looks like courting was so yesterday! A few weeks after Josiah Duggar, 21, and Lauren Swanson, 19, decided to take their friendship to the next level, Josiah asked her dad for permission to pop the big question. “Things are working out well and I just know this is the next step in my path here,” the Duggar brother said in this week’s episode of Counting On. After throwing a football around with David Swanson and two of his sons, Josiah asked his future father-in-law to go for a walk alone so he could broach the subject.

A little bit of small talk later, Josiah made his desire to propose to Lauren clear. But while he got right to the point, David beat around the bush before giving his answer. “So you’re asking for my blessing. That’s your question here. Do you have my blessing?” he repeated. Josiah looked nervous, and who could blame him? Especially when David continued with, “Let me ask you three questions before I give you my answer.” At that point, we were super stressed for Josiah.

So what did David want to know? Before he gave Josiah his blessing, he wanted to make sure he knew Lauren’s love language — which Josiah did, no hesitation! Words of affirmation, in case you were curious. He also asked if Josiah would be “diligent” in their marriage and not go to bed until they’d worked through any issues they were having. Then he asked about Josiah’s plans for his life’s work. Way to hit him with the tough stuff, David! But hey, it was a big moment and he brought the big questions.

Josiah kept his composure and answered all three questions perfectly, although he looked visibly relieved when David said, “With all that, you have my blessing. I love you so much, Josiah. Glad for you to be apart of the family.” Aw!

And as if that wasn’t enough excitement for one Counting On episode, Jeremy Vuolo surprised Jinger Duggar on their one-year anniversary with not one, but THREE awesome gifts — including a special visit from her fam! One of her sisters found out the gender of the baby and another built a crib for her incoming newborn. Never a dull moment with the Duggar siblings.