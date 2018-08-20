Jennifer Lopez Thanks Her ‘Twin Soul’ Alex Rodriguez During Emotional VMAs Speech: ‘I Love You’

Jennifer Lopez teared up as she gushed over her ‘twin soul,’ Alex Rodriguez while accepting the MTV Video Vanguard Award on August 20! She professed her love for him during her emotional speech and we’ll never be over it!

Jennifer Lopez, 48, was in tears as she accepted the highest honor — the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award — at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on August 20. After thanking her family and her team, Jennifer set her eyes on her love, boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez. Jennifer saved the best for last. “Alex,” she said, before taking an emotional pause. “You’re like my twin soul, we’re like mirror images of each other. My life is sweeter and better with you in it because you make me realize that every day the sky is not the limit. The universe is infinite and so is what we can accomplish together with love and trust and understanding. There is so much to do to experience and there is no one I’d rather to it with, baby… I love you!”

Jennifer’s speech continued: :I grew up on MTV and this is really a tremendous honor for me. It has been an incredible journey of dreaming my wildest dreams and then kind of watching them come true. Music, acting, performing — This career has always been kind of an obsession for me. People have said, ‘You’re doing too much; You can only do one thing.’ I was always person who was like, ‘Why not?’ I always had to forge my own path and make my own rules and I liked it that way for a while — just woking and working and working. But it wasn’t until I had two little angels come into my life that everything changed. I knew I had to be better. I knew I had to go higher. I knew I had to be stronger than ever before. It was that unconditional love that my whole life became clearer in every way.”

Before accepting the coveted award, Jennifer put on an epic performance of her greatest hits for her Video Vanguard performance. The Bronx born beauty — who is actually thee most nominated Latin artist in VMAs history — performed “Waiting For Tonight”, “Get On The Floor”, “Ain’t Your Mama”, “Booty”, “Love Don’t Cost A Thing”, “Get It Right”, All I Have”, “Jenny From The Block”, “Ain’t That Funny” (WITH JA RULE), “Dinero” (WITH DJ KHALED)

Ahead of her big night, Jennifer “I got so emotional, it was embarrassing almost,” said on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on August 17. “It’s been surreal. When your idols get these rewards It’s hard to imagine yourself [getting one.] “

In addition to accepting the biggest award of the night and performing, Jennifer was nominated for two VMAs — Best Collaboration and Best Latin Video both for her song “Dinero” featuring DJ Khaled and Cardi B.