Jennifer Lopez Stuns A-Rod & Reunites With Ja Rule During Epic Performance At MTV VMAs

Video Vanguard Award recipient Jennifer Lopez took the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 20 — her first time since 2001 — and gave an epic performance that we’ll never forget! Watch it, here.

Jennifer Lopez, 49, has always been a force to be reckoned with, but she took things to a whole new level during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 20, when she took the stage inside NYC’s Radio City Music Hall for an epic performance before accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Jennifer started her performance with “Waiting For Tonight,” before moving into “On The Floor.” While dressed in extravagant outfits and surrounded by sexy backup dancers and smoke shooting up from the stage floor, she also sang “Ain’t Your Mama,” “Love Don’t Cost A Thing”, “Get Right” and so many more of her biggest hits! Heck, she even reunited with her former collaborator, Ja Rule! Oh and did we mention that Alex Rodriguez was smiling from ear to ear as he stood on his feet and applauded the love of his life? Swoon. Watch it all, below!

Before the show, Jennifer expressed emotion over the news that she’d be receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. “I grew up in the MTV era,” she said during MTV’s Facebook Live interview on July 31. “I was watching all the way back from Tina Turner, Bruce Springsteen and Madonna and Janet [Jackson] and Michael [Jackson], all of them. They were my inspirations to get into the music business, to do what I did. Their videos inspired me to do the videos I did. Now, to be 20 years in and here and winning this award, it’s just mind blowing.”

Omg omg omg I dropped my laptop!!!! You BETTER GET IT! @JLo!!!! pic.twitter.com/eKob9ZFWiQ — Miguel Fuller (@MiguelFuller) August 21, 2018

Previous winners of the award include Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé, Kanye West, Madonna and Pink.