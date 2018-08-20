Jennifer Lopez Slays At MTV VMAs Before Major Vanguard Performance

Jennifer Lopez is the most anticipated performer at the VMAs, but before she hit the stage, she slayed on the carpet in a tight silver dress!

Jennifer Lopez, 49, walked the carpet at Radio City Music Hall like the Queen that she is! She is accepting the MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award tonight and in the words of Tiffany Haddish, she ready. The Video Music Awards were held live on August 20, from New York City, and the Bronx native showed up looking all kinds of perfect. She looked glowing and gorgeous in a silver sequin dress. Holding hands with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, she showed off her toned arms in a one-shoulder dress. It hugged her curves to perfection — she looked stunning! Her long blonde hair looked perfect thanks to stylist Chris Appleton, who used Color Wow Dream Coat to tame frizz and keep her mane looking shiny and healthy. Her makeup was done by Scott Barnes and her nails were done by Tom Bachik.

To get that flawless glow and toned body, Jennifer takes care of herself. She really prioritizes sleep, doesn’t drink alcohol or coffee, and never smokes. A source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that “Jen eats super clean — she very rarely indulges in processed foods, and she’s big into portion control. Almost everything Jen eats is organic, and she eats a lot of lean meat, fish, veggies, and pulses. Even when she snacks, it’s on healthy things like fruits and veggies.”

She also stays super hydrated by drinking a ton of water. Protein keeps her energized for those marathon dance routine practices! Congrats to J-Lo on this major award and for being the best dressed at the VMAs!