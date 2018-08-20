Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Bring The Heat To 2018 VMAs Before Vanguard Performance

Can this couple get any hotter? Jennifer and A-Rod always look amazing together, and tonight was no different. Click here for pics of them slaying the red carpet!

Tonight’s a big night for Jennifer Lopez, 49. She’s being presented with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at MTV’s Video Music Awards, which is no small feat, and she brought her boyfriend along for this milestone moment. How sweet is that? She and Alex Rodriguez, 43, showed up on the red carpet together and took our breath away. Jennifer wore a one-shoulder gold gown that was just the right amount of sparkle with her long hair down and just as silver, while Alex kept things simple in a maroon jacket and black pants. Jennifer stole the show with her shiny clutch and jewelry, but the best accessory? Their chemistry!

Of course, that was far from surprising. These two are always sizzling when they’re side by side. Who could forget how hot they looked at the 2018 Met Gala? A-Rod kept his outfit nice and basic with an all-black ensemble, which let his girlfriend completely steal the show in her Balmain gown. But let’s be real — the daring dress had feathers, a hip-high slit, cutouts and a glittery cross, so she would have stolen the spotlight no matter what Alex chose to wear. It was inevitable! And you know what else is inevitable? A proposal. These two are so smitten with each other and a source close to the baseball player told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY that an engagement is on the way. “Alex wants to spend the rest of his life with Jennifer,” the insider said. “Now, he’s just got to find the right moment to propose. He wants it to be absolutely perfect.”

We totally agree! About it having to be perfect, that is. Because J. Lo is pretty perfect herself — just look at her turning this red carpet into a runway!

She deserves the best, which is why we’re so glad to see her celebrating such a special night with such a special guy. She’s a winner tonight in more ways than one!