Is Cardi B Going To The 2018 MTV VMAs?

THAT is the big question! — Cardi B is confirmed to ‘open’ the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. However, it won’t be a performance, as said by the rapper. So, will she actually be there? Let’s break this down!

Cardi B, 25, will open the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on August 20 — that is something we know. The network, as well as the Bronx rapper show, confirmed she would “open” the annual show. However, Cardi later posted on her Instagram story that her appearance will not be a performance. So, many fans are asking if she will even be at Radio City in New York City in person. Many have speculated that since she just gave birth less than two months ago, if her opening will be via video.

Cardi — who leads the nominations with 10, including Video of the Year and Artist of the Year — has been living in Atlanta since she gave birth. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper and her husband, Offset, 26, welcomed their first child together, a daughter, Kulture on July 11. However, one major hint that Cardi touched down in NYC came on Sunday night, August 19, when she revealed that she was in the Bronx. The rapper took a video of herself getting her nails VMAs ready at her go-to Nails on 7th, with her longtime nail girl, Bling Jenny Bui. Bui even let the cat out of the bag when she reposted Cardi’s video of her pink nails, writing, “Cardi getting ready for vmas.”

Since the rapper has already confirmed that her first appearance since giving birth will not be a performance, it continues to be a guessing game as to what her “opening” will be. Many believe she will grace viewers with her presence to debut her post-baby body, and hype up the crowd ahead of the show, which has no host. Yes, you read that right. The VMAs will be host-less this year, as far as the public knows. Therefore, the usual opening monologue, may be go to Cardi! — We’ll just have to wait and see.

🚨WANNA PARTY WITH CARDI?🚨@iamcardib will open the #VMAs. You don’t wanna miss this. August 20th at 9p on @MTV 🎉 pic.twitter.com/1HLYT3Muig — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 15, 2018

Tonight’s a big night for Cardi, as the VMAs marks her first public appearance since giving birth. Her decision to hit the awards show stage after she pulled out of Bruno Mars‘ 24K Magic World Tour to focus on motherhood. “I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically,” Cardi said on Twitter. “I think that I underestimated this whole mommy thing.”