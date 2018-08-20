Did Cardi B Walk Out On Offset & Take Baby Kulture With Her? Shocking Report Says They Split

Not again… An alarming new report claims Cardi B and Offset are on the outs, and that she’s finally ‘had enough!’ Did he cheat on Cardi? — Here’s the details!

Cardi B, 25, “has finally had enough,” a new report by MediaTakeOut claims. — She’s had enough of what? That question is unclear, as the report only states that Cardi is fed up with her husband, Offset, 26, but there’s no reason stated as to why, exactly. The rapper hopped on a private jet, courtesy of MTV, with her daughter, Kulture, born July 12. The mother, daughter duo were en route from Atlanta, where she and Offset share a home, to New York City, where she is set to open the MTV Video Music Awards on August 20.

In the video (below), Cardi can be seen boarding a private yet with her daughter, who she shares with Offset. Following takeoff, she then posted a cryptic message to her Instagram story, which read: “Hope it was worth it”. While the message seems to hint at trouble in paradise between the hip hop couple, the report doesn’t state any factual information or a claims from a source that Cardi and Offset have split. — To be clear, there’s really no concrete evidence that the new parents are broken up. It’s simply online speculation.

The report also claims that Cardi’s departure from Atlanta could be permanent. She will reportedly move back to New York to be closer to her family. However, again, these claims are just rumors at this time. Cardi and Offset have not addressed the breakup report. It’s also unclear if Offset will accompany Cardi to the VMAs in NYC — which mill mark her first appearance since giving birth less than two months ago. The Migos rapper, along with his rap group, is currently on tour with Drake, 31, whose attendance is also unknown.

While Offset doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to cheating, the rapper has been loyal to Cardi as of late, as far as we know. After much speculation (throughout 2017) that Offset had cheated, Cardi finally addressed the rumors during an interview.

“It’s not right, what he f–king did,” Cardi told Cosmopolitan of Offset’s cheating, as the magazine’s cover girl in its April 2018. However, she then turned the tables on herself. “But people don’t know what I did, ’cause I ain’t no angel,” she said, alluding to the fact that she too cheated on the Migos rapper.

She went on to explain why she decided to stay with Offset after his infidelity. “It’s like everybody is coming down my neck like, ‘Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem.’ I don’t have low self-esteem… I know I look good. I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented. I know I could get any man I want—any basketball player, football player,” Cardi explained, also saying that they decided to work things out. “But I want to work out my sh-t with my man, and I don’t got to explain why,” Cardi continued. “I’m not your property. This is my life…. I’m going to take my time, and I’m going to decide on my decision.”