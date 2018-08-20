Demi Lovato’s Family Posts Heartwarming Bday Messages: ‘Thankful’ She’s Alive

Demi Lovato’s little sister and mom, Madison and Dianna De La Garza, celebrated the singer’s birthday by ‘thanking God’ she’s still here four weeks after a life-threatening OD.

It’s been nearly a month since Demi Lovato was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Hospital in LA of a suspected drugs overdose on July 24. And, on Aug. 20, as she turned 26, her family paid tribute to the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer, who is in rehab recovering from her relapse. Demi’s 16-year-old sister Madison De La Garza shared an adorable throwback photo of them, with a lengthy caption “thanking God” that her sibling is still alive. She wrote, “Today could have been one of the worst days of my life, but instead I get to spend it thanking God, the incredible doctors, Demi’s team, and everyone across the world who offered their support.” She added, “Without all of these people I wouldn’t have my big sister anymore.”

Madison also shared all the goofy things about Demi that only a little sis would know. She added, “I’ve been thinking about how I wish that everyone could see the silly little things that she does, like how her nostrils move when she says certain words and when she brushes my hair behind my ear when I’m trying to sleep, because those are the things I’m thankful for today. They seem so small, but those little things make up my sister – not a singer, not a celebrity, and definitely not what she’s been described as in the media.” She continued, “She’s a daughter, a friend, and my big sister… and I am so, so thankful that I can tell her happy birthday. #happybirthdaydemi.”

Demi and Madison’s mom Dianna De La Garza agreed and shared her daughter’s message on her Twitter and Instagram pages. She tweeted, “Blessed beyond belief today… #HappyBirthdayDemi.”

It’s been a rollercoaster few weeks for Demi’s family, ever since the singer was found in her Hollywood Hills home unconscious the morning after a night of partying. Paramedics reportedly revived the former Disney child star with Narcan – a drug used as an antidote to an opioid overdose. A few days later Demi addressed the terrifying situation in a heartfelt message to fans that she shared on Instagram. On Aug. 5, Demi wrote, “I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well.” We’re thankful too Demi. Happy Birthday!