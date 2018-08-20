MTV VMAs 2018: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott & More Of The Hottest Couples On The Carpet

It was date night for plenty of celebrity couples at the 2018 VMAs! See photos of Noah Cyrus, Lil Xan and more hot duos who attended the show together.

What better excuse for a date night out than a fun awards show?! The couples who hit the red carpet at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 20 sure looked to be enjoying themselves, and we rounded up all the photos in the gallery above. One of the first couples to arrive was The Miz and Maryse Mizanin, who were all matchy-matchy in their black ensembles. The new parents looked picture perfect on the carpet, with Maryse showing off her post-baby bod in a black leather dress and hair pulled back into a slick ponytail. Perfection!

Shortly after, Nico Tortorella showed up to the VMAs with his wife, Bethany Meyers. The couple definitely stood out on the carpet with their out-there ensembles! Nico will be hosting the upcoming MTV series Just Tattoo Of Us alongside Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and this is definitely quite a way to insert himself into the MTV fam! Meanwhile, it was a big night for Noah Cyrus and her man, Lil Xan — the pair, who went public with their romance just earlier this summer, made their red carpet debut at the event, and looked so cute!

With Travis Scott performing at the show, we can also expect the rapper and Kylie Jenner to hit the red carpet as a duo. Although they attended the Met Gala together earlier this year, the VMAs will be their award show debut — what better place and time, right?! As for Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande — they made their official red carpet debut at the VMAs. It’s been a whirlwind romance for the pair, as they got engaged after just weeks of dating earlier this summer. They DID look so in love at the award show, though!

Click through the gallery above to check out these couples and more walking the VMAs red carpet this year — it’s going to be a great night!