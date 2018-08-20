Claire Holt Married: ‘The Originals’ Star Weds Andrew Joblon In Romantic Ceremony

Congratulations to Claire Holt and Andrew Joblon! ‘The Originals’ star married her longtime love on August 18, and we couldn’t be happier for the lovebirds. We have details from the gorgeous ceremony here!

Claire Holt, star of The Originals and The Vampire Diaries, revealed on Instagram that she and fiancé Andrew Joblon tied the knot! Claire posted the dreamiest pic of herself, Andrew, and their dog Teddy standing at the altar. It was simply captioned, “8.18.18”. Claire looked like a princess on her big day in an ivory, lace, mermaid gown with a structured bodice. Her blonde hair was styled in soft waves, with a long veil pinned to the back of her head. Saying she’s a gorgeous bride is an understatement.

And the two main men in her life looked positively dapper, too! Andrew wore a crisp blue suit, and went without a tie, a bold choice for a wedding. But sadly, he was upstaged on his own wedding by Teddy, who rolled up in a tuxedo collar and bowtie. Good boy! Andrew shared a photo from the ceremony himself, showing himself and his new wife kissing passionately underneath a spectacular canopy of flowers. This couple is so, so in love!

Fans were over the moon for Claire and Andrew when she announced that he proposed in December 2017. She announced the good news — where else? — on Instagram, sharing a pic of the then-newly engaged couple kissing passionately on the beach. Like any good engagement announcement, she made sure her diamond ring was front and center. She captioned the pic, “My heart is so full”. Aww!

8.18.18 ❤️ A post shared by Claire Holt (@claireholt) on Aug 19, 2018 at 2:40pm PDT

8.18.18 ❤️ A post shared by Andrew Joblon (@ajoblon) on Aug 19, 2018 at 2:43pm PDT

This is Claire’s second marriage. Her first husband, Matthew Kaplan, filed for divorce in April 2017 — just one day shy of their one-year wedding anniversary. Matthew cited irreconcilable differences in his court docs. Claire and Andrew got engaged just seven months after her divorce. Hey, when you know, you know!