Chris Watts Charged With 9 Felony Counts For Allegedly Killing Wife, 2 Kids & Unborn Child

Chris Watts has been charged for the alleged murder of his wife & two daughters. Read about all nine of his felony counts here.

Chris Watts has officially been charged with nine felony counts, including three counts of first degree murder, two counts of first degree murder of a child under 12 while in a position of trust, three counts of tampering with bodies, and one count of unlawfully terminating a pregnancy, according to CNN. Chris is currently being held without bond, and will next appear in court on Aug. 21.

Chris had previously reported his family missing on Aug. 13. However, since then, reports have surfaced that he confessed to the alleged murder of his wife Shanann Watts and two daughters Bella and Celeste. Apparently, in order to mask the smell of their bodies, he allegedly stuffed the corpses of his wife and two daughters into an oil tank.

We reported earlier how a neighbor Nickole Atkinson had dropped Shannan off at her home in Frederick, Colorado at 2 AM on Aug. 13, and later called Chris to find out where she was later that day. According to her, Chris revealed that the two of them had plans to separate. “I didn’t find out that they were going to separate or anything like that until I called Chris that morning,” she told ABC. “When I called him and asked him where she was, that’s when he told me and I basically told him that that wasn’t my [concern] at that particular moment, because it wasn’t and that their business was their business, that they would either work it out or they wouldn’t.”