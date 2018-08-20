Chris Watts Reportedly Admitted He & Wife Shanann Were Going To Separate Before Her Murder

Shanann Watts’ friend revealed that during a phone call with Chris Watts, he reportedly admitted that Shannan was going to leave him!

Shannan Watts‘ friend Nickole Atkinson last saw Shanann alive when Atkinson dropped her off at her home in Frederick, Colorado at 2 AM on Aug. 13 after the two had come back from a work trip, according to Atkinson’s new interview with Good Morning America on ABC. Just hours later, Atkinson called Chris Watts to find out where she was, and he reportedly revealed the two were separating. “I didn’t find out that they were going to separate or anything like that until I called Chris that morning,” she told ABC. “When I called him and asked him where she was, that’s when he told me and I basically told him that that wasn’t my [concern] at that particular moment, because it wasn’t and that their business was their business, that they would either work it out or they wouldn’t.” When police arrested Chris in connection to his family’s murder, Shanann was not “shocked”. It’s worth noting that Watts has not been charged as of yet, even though he was previously booked on three counts each of first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

We reported earlier how Watts allegedly stuffed his wife’s and daughter’s bodies into oil and gas tanks in order to mask their smell. Following his arrest, reported have surfaced that Chris confessed to allegedly killing his family, despite previously playing the part of a worried and concerned husband and father.

Since his arrest, a heart-wrenching Facebook video of his two daughters Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, has emerged showing Bella singing about him. In the video, Bella is beaming in a car seat while singing about her Chris being “her hero”, as the person behind the camera says, “aw”. We’ll keep you posted as this story develops.