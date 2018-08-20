Camila Mendes, Kourtney Kardashian & More Celebs Chowing Down On Junk Food In Swimsuits

Junk food is delicious at any time, but there’s nothing more satisfying than filling up on carbs while you’re off on vacation. Camila Mendes and Kourtney Kardashian are just two of the celebs who love eating while kicking back in a bathing suit.

If you asked me where I’d want to be right now, you’d likely get one of two answers. The first is my bed (duh) and the second is by a body of water while eating an ice cream cone. Doesn’t really matter where – a pool, the beach, a lake somewhere in the mountains, the Mediterranean sea – I’m easy! But it looks like I’m not alone in this. Bella Thorne, Olivia Munn, and Emily Ratajkowski have all been caught snacking on junk food while rocking their best swimwear.

Honestly, you don’t even need to be on vacation to enjoy the pleasures of sitting poolside while eating pizza. I know this because Camila Mendes did exactly that in March 2017. The Riverdale star wore a one-piece bathing suit with the words “Good American” on them for a photoshoot she did with V Magazine.

After wrapping up, Mendes was rewarded with the best prize there is: a slice of cheese pizza. Sharing a behind-the-scenes shot of her chowing down, Mendes wrote, “the greasy piece of pizza really ties the look together. great way to end a shoot,” on Instagram. I definitely agree.

But Cami isn’t the only star who has paired her swimwear with snacks. Kourtney Kardashian admitted on Instagram that she basically gorged herself on bread while vacationing in Italy at the beginning of July. She posted a photo of herself wearing a tan bikini while biting into her food and captioned it, “just finished my daily basket of focaccia…hbu?”

Get clicking through the gallery above to see more pics of celebs chowing down on junk food while rocking bikinis and one-pieces! Meanwhile, I’ll be snacking on s’mores near a lake somewhere.