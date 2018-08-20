Cardi B: Is She Team Travis Or Team Nicki After Explosive Feud Before VMAs?

Cardi B is going to be at the VMAs in her first public appearance since having baby Kulture. We’ve got details on if she’s Team Nicki Minaj or Travis Scott in their feud over who has the number one album.

Nicki Minaj proved to be just a princess and not the Queen as her latest album of that name debuted at number two on the Billboard top 200 chart, failing to dethrone Travis Scott‘s Astroworld. The 35-year-old is so pissed that she blamed the 26-year-old’s GF and baby mama Kylie Jenner for propping up his success. TMZ tried their best to get Cardi B to choose sides in the feud as everyone is in NYC for the Aug. 20 MTV Video Music Awards. She’s never been close to Nicki and is pals with Travis and try as they might, the site couldn’t get her to say who she was siding with as they caught up with her leaving the London Hotel in NYC ahead of the VMAs.

Cardi has her amazing post-baby body back, rocking a flesh-colored, body hugging velour tracksuit. She said she won’t be performing “until I feel better” but she’ll be opening the VMAs with some type of monologue. When the site’s photog asked her who she backed more, Travis or Nicki, she either didn’t hear the question or pretended to ignore it as she got into an awaiting van without saying a word.

Nicki is super pissed at Travis for holding down the number one album spot for the second week in a row, making her Queen have to settle into a number two debut on the Billboard chart. She’s blaming Kylie for tweeting out “me and storm ready for tour 🎪♥️ shop.travisscott.com,” on Aug. 16, telling fans she’ll be joining him on tour along with their six-month-old baby daughter Stormi Webster.

“I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. lol. Im actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans,” one of her tweets read.

Another claimed “Travis sold over 50K of these. With no requirement of redeeming the album! With no dates for a tour, etc. I spoke to him. He knows he doesn’t have the #1 album this week. I love my fans for the #1 album in AMERICA! I’ll explain on Queen Radio. 4 albums in, #1 in 86 countries.” Travis has since dropped all of the tours stops for Astroworld: Wish You Were Here. According to a previously released photo of the seating chart, Travis and Kylie were scheduled to sit right behind Nicki at the VMAs, but TMZ reports he’s asked to he reseated as far away from her as possible to avoid an awkward run-in.