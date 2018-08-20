Cardi B Doesn’t Thank Offset After She Wins Big At The VMAs — Proof That They’ve Split?

Okurr! Cardi B cleaned up at the VMAs! But, why didn’t she thank Offset in her acceptance speech?

Congrats to Queen Cardi! Cardi B, 25, won the award for ‘Best New Artist’ at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. Of course, Cardi gave the speech of all speeches to accept her big award! The crowd went wild for what Cardi had to say, but, there was one thing missing from her message: a thank you to her boyfriend Offset.

Don’t stress though – it looks like Cardi and her man are doing just fine! Despite whispers that Cardi purposefully left her man out, she still has love for him! In fact, just moments after she finished her speech, he came over and gave her a sweet kiss. How’s that for a congratulations? Cardi and Offset welcomed their baby Kulture Kiari back in July, so hopefully the pair will be together for years to come.

In her acceptance speech, Cardi made a big statement! “I had the baby, I carried the baby, and I’m still winning awards!” Cardi said as she accepted her moon man. Tell emmm! “All the love that my fans, that my friends, that everybody shows me is genuine, is beautiful, and that’s something that god gives me, that you can’t buy, b*tch,” she added.

Cardi B gave the best double meaning acceptance speech 😂😂😂. #VMAs pic.twitter.com/QpC7FEbZuC — Virginia’s Very Own ☀️ (@Dxrryl2Times) August 21, 2018

Fans on Twitter went wild for Cardi B’s fiery speech. “You won and your acceptance speech Wass on point,” one fan praised her. Some however, thought that she took subtle shots at Nicki Minaj with her words. “Did @ iamcardib shade @ NICKIMINAJ with her acceptance speech?????” one asked. The fans had major questions!

Regardless of Cardi’s intentions, she’s going home with a big smile on her face tonight after a big win. Judging from their PDA, her man Offset will be right there with her.