Cardi B & Kehlani Slay In Sexy, BDSM Inspired Outfits For ‘Ring’ Music Video

Is it hot in here? Cardi B and Kehlani are absolutely killing it in their steamy ‘Ring’ music video. Watch it here!

Cardi B, 25, and Kehlani, 23, are a little tied up in their latest music video – literally! The pair just dropped the video for their collaboration, “Ring,” and we can’t get over how stunning both ladies look! As Cardi B raps about escaping the grasps of a former love, she writhes between the constraints of a series of black ropes, a clear nod to the impassioned fire of a BDSM romance. Cardi further carries out the theme by rocking a thick leather choker around her neck, and lace-up caged gladiator sandals that reach all the way up to her thighs. She’s on FIRE!

Kehlani also rocks all black in the video, which includes a sequin bra top, and a chiffon high-waisted pant. Her look includes a heavy silver necklace, also a nod the the whips and chains theme of their attire, and throughout the clip Kehlani and Cardi can be seen wrapped in phone cords, and making calls from old-school phone booths.

Fans watching the video might have to do a double take at certain scenes! Cardi and Kehlani are totally twinning throughout the video. Everything from their outfits, to their sultry platinum blonde hair, matches almost perfectly! The twinning looks were totally intentional! “OK DA VIDEO IS OUT YAS BIG TWIN ENERGY,” Kehlani,” Tweeted when announcing the video! While this is the first collab together for these ladies, the pair first met back in 2017. Despite whispers at one point the two had a feud brewing, clearly they’re sisters through and through!

Cardi is slated to make her first public appearance since giving birth on Monday night at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. How does she feel about it? “Offset won’t be going to the VMAs as he’s performing in Toronto on Monday with Migos and Drake, so Cardi’s going it alone, and she’s already sick with nerves, but in a good way,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Cardi always gets super nervous before any kind of event, and the VMAs has got an extra edge to it because it will be her first appearance since giving birth,” they added.

While we wait for Cardi’s appearance at the VMAs, we’ll be watching her new video with Kehlani on repeat! Watch the full video above!