Cardi B Debuts Post-Baby Bod In Daring Purple, High-Slit Gown At 2018 VMAs — But Where’s Offset?

In Cardi’s first carpet since giving birth to Kulture last month, the new mom looked absolutely smoking! She took the VMAs by storm with her stunning look. See for yourself!

Talk about a hot mom! Cardi B, 25, gave birth to Kulture Kiara Cephus on July 11, but you’d never guess. When the new momma showed up to the 2018 MTV VMAs, she had jaws dropping all over the place with her red carpet look. She looked amazing in a purple low-cut gown. It had long sleeves, but she was showing some serious leg thanks to a thigh-high slit. Even with statement nails and gorgeous Lorraine Schwartz jewels, Cardi had all eyes on her incredible post-baby bod. Can you say stunning?

Technically, this isn’t the first time that Cardi has flaunted her weight loss after giving birth to Kulture. She did show it off on social media three weeks after giving birth, after all, when she posted a pic of her and her baby daddy Offset in front of two Lamborghinis. In her maroon pants and a skintight white long-sleeve, her perfect curves were clear. We’re just sad that Cardi was missing the best accessory of all at the VMAs — her baby girl! Although she has yet to share a photo of her, we just know she’s got to be a total cutie. With her parents, how could she not be?

But Kulture wasn’t the only one missing! Offset was MIA on the red carpet as well. Whether he was only absent because his group Migos is on tour with Drake, or the rumors about him and Cardi splitting up are true, it’s impossible to tell at the moment. But here’s to hoping there isn’t trouble in paradise for these new parents!

Still, just because Cardi hit the red carpet solo doesn’t take away from how amazing she looks! And she’s not the only new momma killing it at the VMAs tonight — she’ll actually be sitting next to another one. While Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were supposed to be sitting near Nicki Minaj, they moved seats after the “Chun-Li” rapper called them out on Twitter. Now they’ll be enjoying the show beside Cardi. Maybe she and Kylie will share their post-baby bod secrets? We’d love to be a fly on the wall for that.

Seating arrangements aside, this talented rapper has a huge night ahead. Not only is she up for 10 awards — the most of any artist — including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year and Song of the Year. But clearly she doesn’t just know her way around a stage — she knows her way around a red carpet too. It doesn’t seem fair to be this talented and this well dressed.