Did Cardi B Troll Nicki Minaj With Surprise MTV VMAs Opening? Fans Flip Over ‘Empress’ Jab

Cardi B just shut down the MTV VMAs in NYC on August 20, and fans think she also tried to shut down Nicki Minaj! The rapper opened the show, calling herself the ’empress’ and Barbz fans are NOT having it!

Cardi B, 25, opened the the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City on August 20, and she did NOT disappoint! But, fans think she shaded Nicki Minaj right out the gate by referring to herself as the “empress,” following Nicki’s Queen album. Fans instantly took to Twitter, claiming the Cardi’s “empress” comment was aimed at Nicki, who was sitting in the audience. “Cardi tried it with the ‘Empress’ sis wanna keep throwing shots,” one fan tweeted. Meanwhile, another wrote: “Cardi literally just named herself Empress. An empress has more power and a wider range of people under her rule than a Queen lmfaooooooo. Her petty levels is exactly what I aspire! Call her Empress Cardi B from now on!”

While we may never know what Cardi really meant by her opening comment, what we do know if that it’s a big night for the rapper. Cardi made her return to the spotlight in New York City at the annual awards show — marking her first public appearance since she gave birth to her daughter, Kulture on July 12! Although Cardi’s return to the stage was not to perform, as she told her fans ahead of the show, she still got the VMAs crowd riled up. Cardi — who leads the nomination pool with 10 nods tonight, including Video of the Year and Artist of the Year — flew in for the occasion from Atlanta, where she’s been living and soaking in all of the joys of motherhood. Cardi and her husband, Offset, 26, share a home there together. However, he hasn’t been spending a ton of time there since he is currently on tour with Drake, 31, and the rest of Migos.

Cardi’s decision to hit the awards show stage came after she pulled out of Bruno Mars‘ 24K Magic World Tour to focus on motherhood. “I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically,” Cardi said on Twitter. “I think that I underestimated this whole mommy thing.”