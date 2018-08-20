Camila Cabello Slays In Blue & White Oscar De La Renta Ball Gown At MTV VMAs

Yass, Queen! Camila looked hot, hot, hot at the MTV VMAs. Get the details on her look and see pics below!

Camila Cabello, 21, always looks stunning and she slayed once again at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 20. Held live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Camila hit the red carpet looking absolutely stunning. Her mega-watt smile is contagious! She looked so beautiful wearing a blue and white ball gown with a full skirt by Oscar de la Renta. The dip dye silk taffeta dress is from the Resort 2019 collection. The ruched bodice was form-fitting and gorgeous! She wore three sapphire and diamond rings by Chopard, and Chopard earrings with “57.71-carats of tanzanites, aquamarines, pink sapphires, rubies, blue sapphires and amethysts set in 18k white gold from the “Temptations Collection,” according to the brand. Showstoppers! She finished off her look with silver strappy sandals.

Her beauty look was equally as stunning. She wore her hair half up, and rocked a bold red lip. She just released her own collection with L’Oreal — a 14-piece limited-edition launch called Havana. “I am extremely proud and excited about the Havana collection,” she said about the line. “I wanted to create products that not only I would personally wear, but that would work well across various skin tones. For me, looking and feeling my best helps fuel my confidence and I hope to inspire other people to feel the same.” The line has lip gloss, eye liner, eye shadow, a brow pencil, bronzer — basically, everything you need!

Camila is nominated for 5 major awards at the VMAs. She’s up for Song of the Year and Video of the Year for “Havana” as well as for Artist of the Year. Good luck, Camila!