‘Teen Mom OG’: Bristol Palin Tells Mom ‘My Life Is Not Perfect’ In 1st Sneak Peek At New Season

Are you ready for them? Bristol is joining the ‘Teen Mom OG’ cast and it looks like her mom is along for the ride. Check out the first clip of the Palin ladies here!

Bristol Palin, 27, wouldn’t have been cast on the new season of Teen Mom OG if she wasn’t going to bring the drama on October 1st, right? And we’re getting a sneak peek of that already with this clip from the show, featuring Bristol and her mom, Sarah Palin, 54. “I was a teen mom. My life is not perfect at all,” Bristol told Sarah, to which her mom replied, “Amen!” The camera then cut to a shot of Bristol declaring she only wants to do what’s best for her kids. We bet Sarah would back her with an amen on that statement, too!

Although it’s been a decade since Bristol announced her pregnancy at 17 during her mother’s run for vice president, the mom of three still has a lot going on — and we can’t wait to watch it all play out on MTV. Bristol’s divorce from her husband Dakota Meyer, who she shares 2-year-old Sailor and 14-month-old Atlee with, was just finalized this month, but Bristol’s other ex will also appear on the show. She co-parents Tripp, 9, with Levi Johnston, so we’ll be seeing he and his wife Sunny on camera.

That’s a pretty packed lineup, right? And Bristol is only one of the teen moms. Sounds like each episode is going to have us hooked.

Bristol Palin is joining the #TeenMomOG family ❣️ A new chapter begins Monday, October 1st on @MTV. pic.twitter.com/EGfn19Of5E — #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) August 21, 2018

We’ve only known that Bristol was set to replace Farrah Abraham and join the cast of Teen Mom OG since the announcement was made last month, but we’re just as excited as she is! “I look forward to sharing my experiences and hope that I can help others on their journey,” she caption an Instagram photo. In it, she and her three little ones were surrounded by a camera crew. It’s getting real — October can’t come quick enough!