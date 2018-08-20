Blake Lively Is A Fashion Queen In Stylish White Pantsuit At 2018 VMAs

Oh, Blake Lively. The fashionista took the 2018 VMAs pink carpet by storm in a show-stopping look we’ll never get over. She kept up her pantsuit trend by rocking a white one at the VMAs. Slay all day, Blake!

Blake Lively, 30, is truly the pantsuit queen! The gorgeous actress stepped out onto the MTV Video Music Awards pink carpet in an all-white pantsuit with sequin lapels on the jacket. Not many people could pull this look off, but Blake sure can! Blake’s hair was pulled back into a low ponytail, and she rocked a pretty pink lip as well.

Blake has been having yet another fashion moment while promoting her new movie, A Simple Favor, in New York City. When Blake is on a press tour, we anxiously wait to see what she wears next. The actress stepped out in a neon green Versace pantsuit for an event with her co-stars. She shined so bright while out and about in the Big Apple. There’s no way you could look away! Seriously, though, only Blake Lively could pull off such a bright pantsuit.

Blake is playing a mysterious housewife in her highly-anticipated new movie, which will be released Sept. 14. The film, based on the best-selling novel by Darcey Bell, follows mommy vlogger Stephanie (Anna Kendrick), who seeks to uncover the truth behind her best friend Emily’s disappearance from their small town. Blake plays Emily, and she’s giving off major Gone Girl vibes. We are so here for it!

As usual, Blake has been killing the fashion game this year. She was one of the last stars to arrive at the 2018 Met Gala, but she was totally worth the wait. She wowed in a rich crimson Versace gown with detailed embroidery. The dress took over 600 hours to make! Only for Blake!