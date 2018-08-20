Tyga & Blac Chyna: Exes Attend Same Bday Party — Was There An Awkward Run-In?

Blac Chyna has never held her tongue when it comes to slamming her ex Tyga online. So what happened when they were both at the same bash in New York on Aug. 19?

On paper it could have been a recipe for disaster. On Aug. 19 exes Blac Chyna, 30, and Tyga, 28, rocked up at the same party in New York the night before the MTV Video Music Awards. The rapper and the former stripper – who are parents to son King Cairo, 5 – both attended a birthday bash for SKAM Artist. On Sunday the DJ shared Instagram photos of both Blac Chyna and Tyga posing with him at glitzy New York restaurant Catch NYC. Meanwhile, his publicist, Tamar Juda shared a picture of the exes in a nightclub. Tyga was on the mike – presumably rapping – while his baby momma (who was a few people away from him) looked totally unbothered speaking to someone else. And, as you can see from the photo below, that doesn’t look like an awkward run-in to us!

Chyna was at the birthday celebration with her bestie Amber Rose, 34. Meanwhile, paparazzi pics obtained by TMZ showed Tyga arriving at the same party alone. The festivities began at Catch NYC, but moved on to the nightclub Marquee New York, according to the showbiz news website that claims the former couple partied there too.

Now, the fact that Chyna and Tyga were in the same venue at the same time without causing drama is impressive given that the mom-of-two bashed both her baby daddies over Father’s Day weekend. On June 16 she posted an Instagram story slamming Tyga and her former fiancé Rob Kardashian, 31, who fathered her 20-month-old daughter, Dream. Firing serious allegations at them, she wrote, “Wow Tyga and Rob…no child support BOSS BITCH…”

So, will Tyga and Chyna continue to play nice if they’re both at the VMAs? On Aug. 19, she shared an Instagram video of herself standing in front of a big apple, suggesting that she will be attending the awards ceremony by adding the caption, “Im [sic] here New York #VMAs.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Tyga’s rep to see if he will be going too. No word yet but this could be a very awkward VMAs if he does go and he has to face two of his exes – Chyna, and Kylie Jenner, 21, who will be there with her baby daddy, rapper Travis Scott.