Blac Chyna Plotting A Run-In With Kylie Jenner At MTV VMAs: Why She’s ‘Still Out For Payback’

It looks like Nicki Minaj isn’t the only female Kylie Jenner’s going to want to avoid during the MTV Video Music Awards. We hear Blac Chyna’s plotting a ‘run-in’ with her baby daddy’s sister!

“Blac Chyna will not be going out of her way to avoid Kylie [Jenner] tonight [at the MTV Video Music Awards], because she wants an awkward run-in with her. She’d love nothing better than to come face to face with Kylie and get a chance to tell her off. Blac Chyna knows Kylie isn’t going to want to see her and that’s what makes her want this confrontation even more,” a friend of Blac Chyna’s tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Yikes! Sounds pretty awkward to us — so we can’t even imagine how Kylie, 21, will feel when Blac Chyna, 30, confronts her.

So why the confrontation? Well, “Blac is still very angry with how Kylie and her family have treated her and she isn’t going to shy away from a confrontation. It’s not just about them hurting her feelings though, it’s business too. Blac Chyna is sure Kylie’s show (Life of Kylie) was the reason her reality show was dropped. As far as she’s concerned, Kylie purposely sabotaged her career and she’s not even close to ready to let it go — she’s still out for payback,” our source adds.

As we’ve previously told you, Blac Chyna’s been in an ongoing legal battle with the Kardashians, as she blames them for getting her show with then-fiance Rob Kardashian, 31 — Rob & Chyna — cancelled. And in April, she added Kylie to her suit, saying Kylie’s spinoff interfered with her own show, causing her to lose potential income from future seasons.

Blac and Kylie have yet to come face to face since she filed her suit, so things could get pretty awkward inside Radio City Music Hall tonight. Especially because Blac was also spotted with her ex and first baby daddy, Tyga, 28, last night at a birthday party. As you’ll recall, Kylie also dated Tyga before she hooked up with Travis Scott, 26. Oh, and there’s also Travis’ alleged feud with Nicki Minaj, 35, that Kylie also has to worry about — so tonight is going to be very dramatic.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Blac Chyna’s rep for comment on this story.