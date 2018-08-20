Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande & More Best Dressed Stars At MTV VMAs

It’s one of the most talked about nights in music, and in fashion! J-Lo, Blake Lively, Ariana Grande and so many more ROCKED the red carpet. See the best outfits below.

The MTV VMAs is always a spectacle, and the 2018 show, held live from New York City on August 20, was no different. We saw amazing looks, ranging from super sexy to feminine and flirty. So I’ll stop talking and get into the best dressed of the night! (And don’t forget to check out the wackiest fashions as well!)

Jennifer Lopez looked stunning, as usual! She showed off her super toned body. She’s got a big night ahead of her. She’s performing and accepting the MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, which is basically a lifetime achievement award. She deserves it! See more best dressed stars at the VMAs in the gallery attached. Ariana Grande is also performing, but before taking the stage, she looked flawless on the red carpet. Kylie Jenner looked gorgeous supporting boyfriend Travis Scott. She gave birth just 6 months ago, in February, and def has her body back! Another new mom that looked absolutely amazing? Cardi B!

Blake Lively showed up alongside her A Simple Favor co-star Anna Kendrick. Blake has been wearing a bunch of coordinated suits around NYC, looking STUNNING each time. She even wore a neon green Versace look to an event on August 17, the same day Kim Kardashian wore neon green!

Chantel Jeffries wore a sparkly purple mini dress and wore her hair in soft, beachy waves, in a center part. Winnie Harlow wore a sheer Zuhair Murad dress covered in crystals and fringe, with a sexy thigh-high slit in the front.