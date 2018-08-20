‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Recap: Colton & Tia Finally Make A Decision About Their Relationship

After so much back and forth, Colton and Tia decided how they wanted to move forward with their relationship on the Aug. 20 episode of ‘Bachelor In Paradise.’ Did they end things for good or reunite?

The drama is heating up Bachelor In Paradise, so brace yourselves. Chris is in big trouble, and Tia is not going to let him get away with this. She confronts him about kissing Krystal after she went to bed. She doesn’t think they’re on the same page about their relationship. He had a moment with Krystal, but he doesn’t think it changes his connection with Tia. “Nothing has changed,” Chris tells her. “I still like you.” She knows that he’s just telling her what she wants to hear. This is the definition of a love square, especially since Colton is still involved. Krystal is being super chill about it all.

Tia decides to take herself out of the love square, and Chris is a total d*ck about it. He starts backtracking on Tia, saying that he was already pulling out of their budding relationship. That pisses Tia off something fierce. Girl, you deserve so much better. Meanwhile, this makes Krystal super confused about Chris’s intentions, especially when he blows her off to go to the bar. She thinks they have a “special spark,” but now she’s not so sure. She cries by the pool, and Jordan tries to comfort her.

At the end of the day, though, Tia is still not over Colton. “I feel like I kind of want to date him,” Tia says to Jordan about Colton. Even after EVERYTHING. However, when Jacqueline Trumbull from Arie’s season arrives, she throws Tia for a loop when she pulls Colton aside. She claims she feels a “gravitational pull” towards Colton. Lol, okay. “I’m about to lose my f**king mind,” Tia says when Colton and Jacqueline talk. She starts crying and says, “If she takes him on a date, I’m throwing myself into a boulder.” A little dramatic, no? Thankfully, Colton politely rejects Jacqueline’s offer, but it’s still pretty awkward.

Wells tells Colton that he needs to go talk to Tia, like, yesterday. “I still care for Tia a lot,” Colton admits. He doesn’t want to go out on dates while he’s still figuring out what’s going on with Tia. Colton goes to talk to Tia and tells her, “I’m not here to watch you get hurt.” Tia is honest about how she’s not here just to be here. Colton contemplates leaving, which causes Tia to still be unsure of where they stand.

Meanwhile, Annaliese is worried about not finding love. Everyone is getting paired off, and now Jacqueline is coming for Kenny! When Jacqueline asks him out, he says yes! They have a fun night out and kiss underneath the fireworks. Annaliese is not happy about it, to say the least. When Kenny gets back, she immediately pulls him aside, and they wind up kissing.

Caroline felt confident about her relationship with John until Jubilee came into the picture. He’s got chemistry with both of them! Who will he choose?! Chris and Krystal eventually have a heart-to-heart where he admits that she has surprised him. She’s actually super chill, and not the woman she was on The Bachelor. He admits that he doesn’t want to explore options in Paradise. He’s all-in for a relationship with Krystal.

Over in Colton and Tia land, these two are slowly but surely figuring things out. “I want Colton,” Tia says. “It’s that simple.” If he decides to leave, then she’s thinking about leaving as well. Bibiana takes some initiative and tries to knock some sense into Colton. “Here’s a person who is madly in love you,” Bibiana tells Colton about Tia. “Do not complicate it.” Amen, Bibiana! Colton knows he has only two options — go home or pursue Tia. Colton finally makes a decision, and one that makes Tia very happy. “I think you and I owe each other an opportunity and a chance to really do this,” Colton says. “We need to give this an honest go.” Yes, Colton chooses Tia! YASSSSSSSSSSSS.

The rose ceremony has arrived, and four women are going home. Jordan is rocking a truly ridiculous floral outfit. He’s really hitting it off with Jenna, who is quirky, to say the least. She’s cracked Jordan, though! He thinks it’s possible that he’s falling for her! Meanwhile, Caroline is certain she’s going to get John’s rose, but then she sees Jubilee giving him a massage.

Bibiana is stuck between a rock and hard place. She really wants to find love. She gets her first kiss in Paradise from Kenny and sees a potential relationship on the horizon. However, he does have something going on with both Anneliese and Jacqueline. David tries to move in on Jordan’s girl, but Jordan is not having it. When David gives Jenna a giant teddy, Jordan grabs it and throws it into the ocean. He is jealous AF! Thankfully, Annaliese drags the poor bear back to shore. When Jordan thinks Chelsea and Jubilee are joining Team David, he tells them to “shut the f**k up.” That doesn’t sit well with anyone in Paradise. Annaliese and Eric confront Jordan about his rude behavior. “It’s not OK to disrespect women hat way,” Annaliese says. When Jordan returns to the group, Eric says that Jordan needs to apologize in front of everyone. He does just that.

At the rose ceremony, here’s how it all goes down: Jordan chooses Jenna, David chooses Chelsea, Kevin chooses Astrid, Chris chooses Krystal, John chooses Jubilee, Joe chooses Kendall, Colton chooses Tia, Eric chooses Angela, Kenny chooses Annaliese. That means Jacqueline, Nysha, Caroline, and Bibiana are going home.