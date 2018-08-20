A-Rod Gets Caught Filming JLo Twerking During Her VMAs Performance & His Reaction Is Hilarious

Same, A-Rod. JLo’s BF was caught filming her incredible VMAs Vanguard performance — and looking VERY appreciative. See the funny clip here!

Nobody’s a bigger fan of Jennifer Lopez than her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez! JLo brought the house down with her performance at the MTV Video Music Awards, going through a massive medley of her greatest hits and dancing up a storm along the way. Toward the end, JLo got down with her dancers, twerking in a metallic, plunging bodysuit and track pants. She looked damn good, and A-Rod clearly agreed. His reaction to seeing his girlfriend shake that thang was priceless. As the camera panned to the audience, you could see him making a hilarious face while filming the whole thing with his phone. Busted! Watch the incredible moment below!

Can you blame the man? JLo looked hotter than hot at the VMAs, and he’s clearly in awe of how he landed such a babe. He was supposed to be watching Jennifer’s twins, Max and Emme, in the audience — earlier he had Max on his lap — but he dropped them to get that video! So funny! JLo definitely appreciates him, too. When she ended her performance and was given her Video Vanguard award by Shawn Mendes, she made sure to take time in her lengthy speech to thank Alex.

“Alex,” she said, taking a pause as her voice broke. “You’re like my twin soul, we’re like mirror images of each other. My life is sweeter and better with you in it because you make me realize that every day the sky is not the limit. The universe is infinite and so is what we can accomplish together with love and trust and understanding. There is so much to do to experience and there is no one I’d rather to it with, baby… I love you!” Aww!