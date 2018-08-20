Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Make Red Carpet Debut At MTV VMAs With Steamy PDA

How sweet – and sexy! With a hot kiss and some sci-fi glam, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson appeared on a red carpet for the first time as a couple ahead of the MTV VMAs!

No one ever said that Ariana Grande, 25, and Pete Davidson, 24, had a conventional relationship. The “God Is A Woman” singer and the Saturday Night Live funnyman got engaged shortly after dating, and long before they ever attended a major event together. Well, they finally rectified that on Aug. 20, showing up together for the MTV Video Music Awards. With Ariana set to perform at Radio Music City Hall, her fiancé was by her side for the red carpet. In fact, they were so close, they were downright cozy!

Pete, as always, kept it low key in an oversized white sweatshirts and black pants (with some killer kicks, we might add.) Meanwhile Ariana looked like she was Tinkerbell FROM THE FUTURE, wearing an sci-fi, all-silver getup, The thigh-high, grey-glittery boots were an excellent choice, and gone was her signature ponytail! Of course, who needs ponytails when you have love, and these two cute kids couldn’t keep themselves from kissing on the carpet!

It’s been a whirlwind relationship between Pete and Ariana. The two started dating in May 2018, after Ariana split from Mac Miller (and Pete confirmed he and SNL writer Cazzie David had broken up, per NME). They seemingly fell hard for each other, getting matching tattoos and sparking rumors that they were already engaged. Pete, in a June 15 instagram, all but confirms the engagement with a picture of a diamond ring on Ariana’s finger. He confirmed it for real during a June 20 appearance on The Tonight Show, saying “It’s f*cking lit, Jimmy [Fallon.] I feel like I won a contest.” The two have since moved in together, turning a $16 million-dollar Manhattan apartment into a love nest. It’s all just a matter of time before they walk down the aisle, which some fans think will be sooner than later.

Considering what Ariana reportedly has planned for the MTV VMAs, Pete wouldn’t want to miss this night. Ariana is reportedly performing with a “diverse group of more than 50 female dancers on stage,” with sources telling The Hollywood Reporter that her performance will be “nothing short of God-like.” Okay, that’s a little bit hyperbolic, but when it comes to the MTV VMAs, it’s better to be extra than basic, which probably explains why she’s not performing her ode to Pete, the 1:14-long song, Pete Davidson. While the short interlude is incredibly sweet – containing lyrics like “Universe must have my back/ Fell from the sky into my lap / And I know you know that you’re my soulmate, and all that” – it would be a short but sweet performance. Yeah, that’s not going to cut it. Judging by how Ariana (and Pete) look on the red carpet, they came here to make a statement and not be an after-thought.