Ariana Grande Brings Mom & Grandma Onstage For Powerful ‘God Is A Woman’ Performance At VMAs

Just days after the release of her new album, ‘Sweetener,’ Ariana Grande hit the stage at the 2018 VMAs and gave an incredible performance of her track, ‘God Is A Woman.’ It was EPIC!

Ariana Grande ALWAYS kills it onstage, and that was no different when she performed at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 20. The award show was the perfect place for Ari to promote her new album, Sweetener, which just dropped on Aug. 17. For her performance, Ariana belted out “God Is A Woman,” and she sounded incredible (as always). Surrounded by dozens of dancers, Ariana writhed around the stage while wearing a sparkling gold ensemble and thigh-high boots. To end the performance, she had her grandmother and mom join her onstage to show off the power of women. SLAY!

It’s been quite a year for Ariana. Obviously, 2017 was a bit of a rough time for the superstar, as 22 of her fans were killed when a suicide bomber attacked her concert in Manchester. She bravely went on to finish her tour, but once 2017 ended, she took a bit of a break from the spotlight. By spring, she was back to teasing new music, and released the single “No Tears Left To Cry” in April. At the beginning of May, her personal life took a bit of a hit when she split from Mac Miller after more than a year of dating. She wasted no time moving on, though, and was linked to Pete Davidson within weeks.

Ariana and Pete were engaged just weeks later, and they’ve easily been one of the hottest couples of the summer. Of course, Pete was in attendance with Ariana at the VMAs, and he looked SO proud while she was onstage!

So far, Ariana and Pete haven’t revealed any official plans for their wedding. However, he’s been busy filming a movie in Syracuse, while she’s been putting the final touches on her album. Plus, his show, Saturday Night Live, comes back soon and we can only imagine she’ll announce a tour in the near future…so a wedding might not be right at the forefront right now!