Ariana Grande Is A Silver Siren Alongside Pete Davidson At MTV VMAs

Sweet for sure! Ari looked absolutely gorgeous at the 2018 VMAs! See her full look below!

Ariana Grande, 25, looked so stunning at the 2018 MTV VMAs! The Video Music Awards were held live from New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on August 20 and Ari really stole the show. The singer just released her new album Sweetener and we were sweet on her look! She was cute in a silver mini dress with a corset top and asymmetrical hem. She wore thigh-high silver boots and minimal jewelry. She was cuddling close to fiancé Pete Davidson on the carpet, who showed off his blonde hair makeover. He was casual in a white sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black and white sneakers.

As far as her signature hairstyle, she ditched the ponytail! She wore her dark hair sleek and straight with just one little piece tucked behind her ear. She rocked a sexy cat eye and matte lip. Ariana is performing at the show and we can’t wait to see her take the stage! We know she’s going to sound amazing, as she always does! Ari has five nominations tonight, including Video of the Year for “No Tears Left To Cry” and Artist of the Year!

The awards were not too far from Ariana’s new apartment in New York City, where she lives with her fiancé Pete. She said she is getting married “soon enough” on The Zach Sang Show, and added she wants kids in the future. “Eventually, I want down the line, probably, like, three kids.” We wish the happy couple the best!