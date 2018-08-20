Amber Rose Looks Like Catwoman In Insane Red Leather Thong At VMAs

Amber Rose put the ‘hell’ in ‘sexy as hell’ at the 2018 MTV VMAs, walking the red carpet in red lingerie that was part Catwoman, part dominatrix! She even brought a whip along for some added fun!

The best thing about Amber Rose, 34, is that she’s unpredictable when it comes to fashion. The gorgeous model and television personality could put on a wig and transform into someone completely different. Or, in the case of the 2018 MTV Video Music awards on Aug. 20, she could hit up a high-end BDSM boutique in NYC and pick up an outfit that was guaranteed to turn heads. While rocking a red thong — with matching fishnets and thigh-high boots — Amber looked like Satan’s favorite dominatrix (especially with that Catwoman-style mask.) Forget a clutch or a fascinator: Amber’s accessory of choice was the bright red flogger she brought along, just in case she felt like having some fun between all the performances going on that night.

While this outfit might seem extra to some (she drew comparisons to HIM from the Powerpuff Girls on Twitter) it’s totally on brand for the sex-positive Amber. This is the woman who organizes a yearly Slut Walk out in California and has fought for women to feel proud about enjoying sex. Dressing up in some fetish gear on the red carpet seems EXACTLY like something Amber might do. Plus, the top half is pretty much a homage to Madonna‘s legendary cone-bra, right?

The last time Amber made everyone gag in amazement over her fashion was at the 2018 BET Awards. Amber donned a luxurious blonde wig and dark green dress, turning into a vision straight out of the Emerald City in The Wizard of Oz. While she wasn’t wearing ruby slippers, she did have her baddest “witch” bestie by her side, Blac Chyna! Chyna seemed to borrow a page out of Amber’s book, donning a short-haired wig that made her look more like Amber than Amber! It was almost like they were twinning, which made their kiss on the red carpet even more sexy.

So how does Amber do it? “Muva” recently dished on some of her favorite things, while also sharing some of her beauty secrets. When it comes to her silky skin, she told GQ that she “love(s) my Nivea Enriched Body Lotion. I use it all the time. It’s so nice and thick. I love to feel extra soft, shiny, and moisturized from head to toe.” As for leaving an impression, Amber relies on a “of Moschino Cheap & Chic and Clive Christian No. 1. Moschino Cheap & Chic has been my go-to since the 7th grade. It’s like my own personal announcer when I walk into a room. People know I’m there, from my scent alone. I randomly came across Clive Christians No. 1 at a department store. I fell in love with it immediately. Plus, it has an oil in it that sticks all day, which is perfect.”

As for how Amber maintains her signature hairstyle? “I use the Oster brand clippers. The 1A cuts my hair to the perfect length.” Though, as much as Amber is all about her style and her glamour, she knows that true beauty is below the surface. “You need to have a good smile and personality. All that other stuff is just extra.” Amen, Muva.