Alec Baldwin Fans’ Cringe After He Reacts A Way To His Daughter’s Bikini Pic

Can Ireland Baldwin pose in a bikini in peace? After Alec Baldwin’s daughter shared a sexy pic, he commented in a way that left some shaking their heads. Oh – wait until you see what Josh Brolin said!

“Stay extra,” Ireland Baldwin, 22, captioned an Aug. 18 Instagram photo of her wearing a black bikini while straddling a motorcycle. The young model was looking as hot as the summer heat, and at least she knew that she was going over-the top with the pinup pose. Now, while sexy AF, the photo didn’t get too raunchy. Still, it was too much for her doting father, Alec Baldwin, 60, who just had to chime in down in the comment section. “No. Just…no.”

Aww, how adorable. Ireland may the gorgeous daughter of Alec and Kim Basinger, 64, but just like 20-something in 2018, her dad embarrassingly comments on her social media posts. A lot of people responded to Alec’s comment with “Yes. Just yes,” while others kind of defended Ireland against her dad’s disapproving ways. “She’s all grown up dad.” “Hahaha! Love u Alec! Hilarious! Aweee I’m sure all Dads would say the same thing! No Dad in their right mind wants to see this regardless. Keep ur eyes closed on Instagram! ” “@alecbaldwininsta my dad would say exactly the same thing if I posted this (and did when I have LOL)”

Though, the commenter that gets the most clout on this is Thanos himself, Josh Brolin. The 50-year-old Avengers: Infinity War star seemed to approve of Ireland’s “flexing,” as he posted three flexing bicep emojis in the comments. If having Thanos (or Cable, if you’re a Deadpool 2 fan) creep on Ireland Baldwin’s Instagram seems a bit random, the two are reportedly friends. Plus, Alec and Barbara Streisand, 76, (who’s married to Josh’s father, James Brolin, 78) were spotted going on a double date in March 2017, per the Mail, with Alec and his wife Hilaria Baldwin, 34, meeting Barbara and James in Malibu in what was dubbed an “anti-Trump summit” since Barbara has been critical of president Donald Trump and Alec is known for mocking the ex-Apprentice host on Saturday Night Live. Oh, if you want creepy comments about daughters, look no further over what Donny has said about Ivanka Trump in the past.

As for Ireland, she’s probably going to brush off what Josh and her father have to say. “Your body should be treated with the dignity and respect it deserves,” she wrote in June 2017. “I want to be as real as possible with everyone that follows me because to be quite honest, what the is even the point of social media if you can’t be who you truly are? I’m not here to mindf*ck all of you into believing I am something that I’m not. I’m forever on a journey of finding my better self and I will continue to work as hard as I can to make MYSELF proud.”