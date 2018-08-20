Aerosmith & Post Malone just totally slayed their performance at the MTV VMAs! Watch their amazing collab here!

You don’t wanna close your eyes, don’t wanna fall asleep because you’ll miss Aerosmith‘s performance at the 2018 VMAS — and you don’t wanna miss a thing! Taking the stage at the star-studded event at Radio City Music Hall, the rock legends not only performed their best hits, including “Dream On”, they were joined on the stage by none other than Post Malone, who played guitar and even got involved in the vocals. Who knew he could shred like that? Seriously, even at 70 years old, frontman Steven Tyler still has the pipes that he had when he was in his 20s. Watch their epic rendition of their classic hit below!

Back in September, the band had to cancel their farewell tour for a pretty scary reason. Steven had been suffering from an undisclosed medical issue, and as a result, Aerosmith was forced to scrap shows in Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Mexico in order for him to make a full and healthy recovery.

“Steven Tyler is seeking immediate care and has been advised by his doctors that he cannot travel or perform at this time,” the band wrote in a statement at the time. “Therefore, the last four shows of the South American tour will be cancelled. Steven is expected to make a full recovery. With proper rest and treatment he will be back on his feet soon rocking the world.” We’re so glad he’s back up on his feet — based on his crooning, it seems like he’s made a full recovery from whatever he was going through.

