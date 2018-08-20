Aaron Rodgers Missing From Brother Jordan’s 30th Birthday Bash — Family Drama Lives On

If anyone wondered if the bad blood between Aaron Rodgers and his family is alive and well, it certainly is. When ex-‘Bachelorette’ star Jordan Rodgers celebrated his birthday, his brother was nowhere to be seen!

It gets cold in Wisconsin, but not as cold as the frosty relationship between Green Bay Packers legend Aaron Rodgers, 34, and his family. The next chapter of this ongoing “cold war” between Aaron and his kin happened over the weekend, when his brother – former Bachelorette contestant Jordan Rodgers – celebrated his 30th birthday. When Jordan posted pics from his bash in Bowling Green, Kentucky on Aug. 18, his brother Luke and dad Edward were there, but no Aaron. It’s not like he was the one taking the pictures, as a source told TMZ Sports that Arron “did not attend.” Luke’s fiancé, Aimee, made the party, as did JoJo Fletcher, the woman Jordan proposed to on The Bachelorette.

Yes, the Green Bay Packers are in the middle of pre-season football, but the pack’s second game was on Aug. 16, giving Aaron enough time to travel down to Kentucky to make the Saturday party. It seems that any efforts to reconcile were wasted, and it’s going to be another year (or more) before Aaron makes peace with his family. Judging by the happiness on display in Jordan’s picture (“Golden Birthday festivities are getting out control, already”) it doesn’t seem like he was too upset that Aaron wasn’t there. Perhaps they’re better off apart, even though that seems very sad to say.

At this point, everyone who blamed Olivia Munn, 38, for the rift between Aaron and his family owes her an apology. After Jordan brought Aaron’s estrangement into the spotlight on The Bachelorette, many suspected it was Olivia – Aaron’s then girlfriend – was to blame. The two broke up in April 2017 after three years together, and he has since moved on to find love with Danica Patrick, 36. Olivia spoke about how Aaron was already estranged from his folks long before she came into the picture, telling Andy Cohen in May that she “met the parents only a couple of times, and before he and I started dating, he hadn’t spoken to the parents and one brother for eight months before we started dating.”

“I remember my last day on The Newsroom,” she added. “I spend the day in my trailer just encouraging him to have a honest conversation with his parents – we just kind of bullet pointed stuff – and they had a really nice conversation. … At the end of the day, there are a lot of complications and neither side of the road is clean, but I do think it’s not okay when you try to stand on someone’s shoulders and throw dirt in his face, which is what I think they did with him.”