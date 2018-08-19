World Photography Day: 50 Best Selfies Of Summer Taken By Halsey, Taylor Swift & More Stars

Today, Aug. 19, is World Photography Day! To celebrate, we rounded up 50 of the best selfies taken this summer by your favorite celebs! See the pics here.

August 19 marks World Photography Day, a holiday devoted to the snapshots we take with whatever camera equipment we have – be it a DSLR or an iPhone. Whether you prefer to be behind the lens or in front of the camera, we can all appreciate the beauty that comes from freezing a specific moment in time forever.

There are plenty of subjects a photographer might find eye-catching, but there’s one type of person who constantly has cameras flashing at them: celebrities. People like Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian and Gigi Hadid can’t leave their homes without someone trying to sneak a pic of them, but some of our favorite photos of celebs are the ones taken by the celebs themselves. Yes, we’re talking about the selfie. In honor of World Photography Day HollywoodLife scoured Instagram for 50 of the best self-taken shots shared be stars this summer.

Now, with 50 photos, it’s not easy to pick a favorite. Choosing the best one also might be totally subjective on which celeb you love the most. Personally, I’m a big fan of both Taylor Swift and Millie Bobby Brown. So I’m definitely partial to the photo they took together when the Stranger Things star met up with Taylor backstage at one of her Atlanta shows on her Reputation tour. The cute pic was shared via Millie’s Insta, and was appropriately captioned, “look what u made me do” with a kiss emoji.

look what u made me do 💋 A post shared by mills (@milliebobbybrown) on Aug 11, 2018 at 6:48pm PDT

But that’s just one of the great photo-ops from summer 2018. Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, and Rihanna also photographed themselves over the past few months. So what are you waiting for? Get clicking through the gallery above to see the best celebrity selfies of summer 2018! Happy World Photography Day!