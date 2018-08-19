T.I. Called Out For Congratulating 2 Chainz’s Wedding After ‘Condemning’ Marriage

T.I. had to defend his message of congratulations to 2 Chainz for his wedding! Here’s why some fans are saying he’s ‘condemned’ marriage in the past!

T.I. was dragged hard in the comments of an Instagram post about 2 Chainz‘s star-studded wedding to Kesha Ward, and it all has to do with his past comments on marriage. Posting a picture of 2 Chainz and Kesha Ward, T.I. wrote, “Congrats to my Patna @2chainz & His Beautiful wife on their union. This beautiful family is just as Royal as any Royal Wedding you stop your life to pay attention to. Salute King on finding your Queen & solidifying your Kingdom.” Although it was a truly nice message, one fan was not feeling it and responded, “Didn’t you condemn marriage a while ago?” To which, T.I. replied, “Not at all. Just raised points to openly discuss, study and consider as we evolve as a civilization. But enjoy your blissful stagnation.”

But the back and forth did not stop there. Another commenter wrote, “Yeah he did but we’re human and make mistakes… But let him tell it… It never happened… Men will go to the grave with their lies and excuses…” And of course, T.I. could not let that go unanswered. He clapped back, writing, “Except… no I didn’t.” So, did T.I. actually condemn marriage? Well, somewhat.

On June 15, the rapper posted the following Instagram message about why men don’t marry: “What exactly does marriage offer men today? ‘Men know there’s a good chance they’ll lose their friends, their respect, their space, their sex life, their money and — if it all goes wrong– their family.” He also wrote in his caption, “Just found some info out there from @nay6ah60d_neal I thought I’d share… and mind you, I DIDN’T WRITE THIS, A WOMAN DID… but I do agree to a degree. I’ve heard & seen this a million times over. Note to women: Happiness needs no validation… The Ego does. Most women out there nowadays just wanna be married to impress they friends, family (side pieces) and fit into society’s standards. THATS NOT LOVE!!! That’s how you end up stuck with someone YOU THOUGHT YOU WANTED!!!! No matter what… Whatever you do… Do what you do to make YOU HAPPY!!!”

