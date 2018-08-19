Teyana Taylor Takes Nasty Fall Off The Stage During Concert — Shocking Video

Oh no! Teyana Taylor took quite a tumble off stage when she unexpectedly slipped during her last performance on the tour formerly known as the ‘Later That Night’ tour at Play Station Theater in New York on Aug. 13.

Teyana Taylor, 27, had some trouble keeping her balance when she slipped and took a nasty fall off stage during her performance at the PlayStation Theater in New York City on Aug. 13. The singer, who was performing on the tour formerly known as the Later That Night tour, was singing her heart out when out of nowhere her right knee bent and the mishap happened right in the front area of the crowd. Luckily, she didn’t seem to seriously hurt herself and got right back up to continue doing what she does best. CHECK OUT TEYANA’S FALL HERE!

The shocking fall came on the last night that Teyana was performing on the Later That Night tour. The singer made headlines when she took to social media to reveal that she would no longer perform on the tour with fellow singer Jeremih because she was being severely “mistreated.” On Aug. 16 she announced that she was stepping up and the tour was now being renamed the KTSE on Aisle VII tour and DaniLeigh would be joining her. She also explained that the dates would go on as planned except for the Toronto tour date, which would eventually be rescheduled.

Despite the wild drama, it’s good to know Teyana’s still out there doing her thing for her fans and enjoying it. She even reportedly took twerking tips from friend Tameka “Tiny” Harris after the two recently enjoyed a wild night out in Los Angeles so perhaps all that energy led to her unexpected fall! Either way, Teyana proved she’s not about to let anyone keep her down and we love her for it!