SummerSlam Predictions & Live Results: See Who Wins Big At WWE’s Hottest Event

It’s the biggest event of the summer – SummerSlam! We predict who will win at WWE’s hot extravaganza, and check in during the show for all the latest live results!

The temperature’s through the roof but the WWE is about to crank up the heat, as the hottest Superstars head to Brooklyn for SummerSlam! While “anything can happen” within the squared circle, we’re certain we can predict who will leave the Barclays Center with a win. Will Brock Lesnar retain his WWE Universal Championship or will this be the night Roman Reigns slays “The Beast?” Will Ronda Rousey’s meteoric rise to success see her lifting the Raw Women’s Championship in victory, or will Alexa Bliss follow up on her promise to “expose” Ronda? Will Daniel Bryan or The Miz emerge victorious in what might be the last chapter of their 8-year-long feud? We WWE nerds make our picks!

In addition to making predictions, HollywoodLife.com will be updating this post with all the live results throughout the night. The Aug. 19 sports entertainment extravaganza takes place at 7 PM ET on Aug. 19, so check in to see all that goes down.

Rusev and Lana vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega

Russ: Rusev Day is going to be in full effect at the Barclays Center and that is why they are going to lose. Andrade Cien Almas and Zelina Vega are going to cheat to win and I believe Lana will be the one who get pinned in this situation. Plus Andrade and Zelina need a big victory and need to move on from Rusev.

Russ’s Pick: Andrade “Cien” Almas & Vega

Jason: As always, Russ, I haven’t seen your predictions. Regardless, I know I will retain the HollywoodLife Mid-South Prediction Television Championship at the end of the night.

I don’t get what’s going on with the WWE and Rusev. He should be one of the biggest heroes in the company, but instead, he’s going to lose on the pre-show. Instead of getting behind this organic love for the “Bulgarian Brute,” they seem to have wasted this opportunity.

I attended a Ring Of Honor show this past March. The audience was a sea of Bullet Club t-shirts, save for a good handful fans wearing “Happy Rusev Day” shirts. “Rusev Day” chants started randomly, just because fans like Rusev. It strikes me as a Zach Ryder phenomenon, where the company doesn’t know what to do with the lightning it caught in a bottle. This match is pointless and I see Andrade moving on.

Jason’s Pick: Andrade “Cien” Almas & Vega

Singles match for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Drew Gulak

Russ: Cedric Alexander and Drew Gulak have been working wonders for 205 Live but what that show needs is a heel to be the champion. I think it will be Drew’s night and we are going to get a new champion.

Russ’s Pick: Drew Gulak

Jason: This is my annual reminder that the Cruiserweight division exists. No insult to these two men, but I couldn’t find the point of the match, other than Drew won a fatal 4-way for the title shot. Like, did Cedric insult Drew’s powerpoint? I need to catch-up on 205 Live. Anyway, this going to be a physically impressive match but will only be about six minutes long and Cedric’s going to retain.

Jason’s Pick: Cedric

Finn Bálor vs. Baron Corbin

Russ: Finn Balor has not been The Demon in quite a long time and that is the only version of Finn Balor that would be getting big victories against Baron Corbin. The Constable of Monday Night Raw is a storyline that has legs and Baron gaining victory makes complete sense here. Finn is floundering and though he needs a huge win he will not get it here. Baron winning here will allow him to be even more cocky when he makes decisions for Stephanie McMahon every Monday night and it will be an extra thorn in Kurt Angle‘s side. Because what better way to watch Raw then to have a little drama attached to it?

Russ’s Pick: Baron Corbin

Jason: Baron is (billed at) 6’8. Finn Balor is 5’11. That’s why these two are fighting, because Baron’s a bully and Finn is short. Remember how three years ago, Finn became the inaugural WWE Universal champion and now, he’s basically being the Daniel Bryan to Baron’s Big Cass (and look how well that turned out.) I’m going with Finn here because…reasons.

Jason’s Pick: Finn

Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz

Russ: I am a huge Miz fan. I love everything that he does and everything he gets his hands into. And this feud with Daniel Bryan has been all sorts of….. AWESOME! And to say that this match will be one of the highlights of the night is an understatement. The Miz convinced me he was winning this match the other day when I spoke to him at the Teen Choice Awards and that is why he is actually going to lose. The Miz is great because he proves everyone wrong but you always want to see him get beat and Daniel Bryan needs to win this match because it will be a huge victory that will get Daniel back in the World Title picture. And The Miz can weasel his way back and continue the feud this upcoming Tuesday on Smackdown Live! Its what he does best. The Miz can lose and still look good as the one who gets defeated.

Russ’s Pick: Daniel Bryan

Jason: The video vignettes on this past episode of SmackDown Live! makes it seem like this is the final chapter between these two. It might be, as Daniel’s contract is reportedly up at the start of September. However, as Marc Maron’s character Sam Sylvia says at the end of season 1 of GLOW, “the money’s in the chase.” Daniel recently said that there’s a “90% chance” of him signing a new deal with the WWE

If Daniel’s sticking around the WWE, then they’ll draw out this fight for a while. Survivor Series? Royal Rumble 2019? WrestleMania 35?

If he’s leaving, then how obnoxious would it be for The Miz to say he was the one to run the beloved Daniel Bryan out of WWE?

Jason’s Pick: The Miz

Tag team match for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

The B-Team (Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel) (c) vs. The Revival (Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson)

Russ: The B-Team is on a complete role and that is something that The Revival can’t say at all. The Revival should be an amazing Brain Busters type team and be winning like crazy. I would also love to see them in a faction with Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre but that is a conversation for another day. What I see is the B-Team retaining in a fun back and forth match. I almost saw maybe a DQ finish to extend the feud but The Revival is currently not on anyone’s radar.

Russ: The B-Team

Jason: I can’t be mad at The B-Team. It’s kind of a Zach Ryder thing. They’ve taken the ball and they’re running as far as they can with it. The party continues.

Jason’s Pick: The B-Team

Singles match for the WWE United States Championship

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Jeff Hardy

Russ: Shinsuke Nakamura will be keeping his title but Randy Orton will be the one helping him keep it. I see a RKO out of nowhere on Jeff Hardy extending the fued for them all as they won’t make this title a hot potato just yet. Shinsuke needs it more than Jeff and he will keep it for the time being. This fued is going to go on for a few more months.

Russ’s Pick: Shinsuke Nakamura

Jason’s Pick: Randy Orton’s gone back to being a jerk on-screen, but allegations of off-screen inappropriate behavior might keep him from interfering here to cost Jeff Hardy the match. I still see Shinsuke walking away with the US title around his waist.

Jason’s Pick: Shinsuke Nakamura

Singles match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Dolph Ziggler (c) (with Drew McIntyre) vs. Seth Rollins (with Dean Ambrose)

Russ’s Pick: Seth Rollins is back with Dean Ambrose, so he has someone in his corner that is going to even the score. But let’s be honest, Dean is going to turn on Seth and join Dolph and Drew and have a faction that people are going to be talking about for a very long time. Seth doesn’t need the title and will be better chasing it and eventually winning it down the line and going through everyone to eventually get another match with Dolph maybe at Survivor Series or the Royal Rumble.

Russ’s Pick: Dolph Ziggler

Jason’s Pick: Hey, Dean’s back. Hey, Dolph’s hair is weird. Hey, it’s this match again. Seth takes on Dolph for yet another match and the main question is not so much “who will win?” but “is Dean Ambrose going to betray Seth Rollins?” The “Lunatic Fringe” just returned after an injury, and while it could add to the whole “unpredictability” angle of the character, I’m going to say he’ll help Seth win the title…so he can betray him the next night on RAW and challenge him for it.

Jason’s Pick: Seth Rollins

Triple threat match for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

Carmella (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

Russ: The battle between Becky Lynch and Charlotte might end up having Carmella pull out all the stops and gain the victory here with the help of cheating. Plus having Carmella win puts the shine on Ronda Rousey being the new champ on Raw. But they probably will have Charlotte win and have a title for title match at Evolution. Still picking my first thought though.

Russ’s Pick: Carmella

Jason: Charlotte’s back in the hunt and really, it’s time she starts acting like her father. Ric Flair was called “the dirtiest player in the game” and it’s time for her daughter to claim that title once again. I see Charlotte cheating Becky out of the win here. Becky will chase Charlotte until the all-female event, Evolution, in October.

Jason’s Pick: Charlotte

Singles match for the Money in the Bank contract

Braun Strowman (MITB holder) vs. Kevin Owens

Russ: Kevin winning the Money in the Bank contract would be amazing because Braun is someone that doesn’t need the contract to deserve a title shot. Imagine how awesome it would be for Kevin to win the briefcase by cheating then later in the night he tries to cash it in and Braun ruins his cash in opportunity. That would give many Superstars the reason to be the number one contender in the weeks to come. That makes complete sense and that is why it is not going to happen. Braun is going to retain here and remain the Monster he has been made to be. No matter how hard Kevin will try he will end up losing because Braun should be the next in line to be Universal Champion.

Russ’s Pick: Braun Strowman

Jason: The “Kevin wins the MITB contract by disqualification or countout” stipulation will be interesting and hopefully, reaches some Eddie Guerrero-levels of creativity when it comes to cheating. Yet, I’m sure that it’s a fake-out. I see Braun prevailing here, and – SPOILER ALERT — cashing in later in the night.

Jason’s Pick: Braun Strowman

Tag team match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The Bludgeon Brothers (Harper and Rowan) (c) vs. The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and/or Xavier Woods)

Russ: The Bludgeon Brothers are on a roll and can not be beat because they are monsters. I feel that they will have an amazing match together but The New Day will end up getting dominated and questioning if they still have it anymore to be a team. I sense a tease of a break up with The New Day in this match.

Russ’s Pick: The Bludgeon Brothers

Jason: More bludgeoning. It could be a good match but it could also be a case of “cut short because of time.” Maybe these guys will get a rematch and a chance to shine at Hell In The Cell, but in this bloated card, I think it’s going to be a lot of sound and fury, signifying nothing.

Jason’s Pick: The Bludgeon Brothers

Singles match for the WWE Championship

AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe

Russ’s Pick: Samoa Joe has been on the cusp of being the next thing in the WWE to always come up just a little short. And now people have been stressing how AJ Styles has surpassed JBL’s championship record. Something has to give right? Is it finally time for Samoa Joe to have reign of terror in the WWE? I believe it will be the start and Samoa Joe will test AJ Styles just enough to where the champion will get disqualified giving Samoa Joe the victory but not the title and extending the feud and getting Soma Joe even madder moving forward.

Russ’s Pick: Samoa Joe (by DQ)

Jason: The drama behind this match has gotten soap opera-y, with Samoa bringing AJ’s family into the mix. It’s pretty clever writing, and it could lead to AJ returning to his heelish ways down the road, since Joe insinuated that AJ would do anything – even abandon his wife and kids – in order to remain WWE Champion. I see the “Phenomenal One” retaining but under some odd circumstances, leading Joe to haunt AJ for the next few months.

Jason’s Pick: AJ Styles

Singles match for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Russ’s Pick: love Alexa Bliss and she deserves to be champion but for the WWE to be in every single sports show and website at the end of the night she has to be come the new champ. There is a lot more going for the WWE if she wins. So I think she will have Alexa Bliss tap out.

Russ’s Pick: Ronda Rousey

Jason: She’s only had a few matches in the WWE, but ever since she arrived, it seemed like Ronda was destined for gold. Add in Ronda’s heartfelt message to Natalya over the loss of her father, Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart, and it seems like Ronda’s win is in the bag. But, the last time everyone was so confident that a person was going to win the title, it was Roman Reigns beating Brock at WrestleMania (and last year’s SummerSlam…and The Greatest Royal Rumble.) I’m taking Alexa.

Jason’s Pick: Alexa

Singles match for the WWE Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns

Russ’s Pick: Is it finally time for Roman Reigns? It should be and it shouldn’t be. There is the obvious result of finally giving it to Roman but will they do that where he will be booed out of the building? Do they even risk this match being last? So many variables for this match. But I reluctantly pick Roman Reigns after Braun Strowman makes the match a three way from cashing in the Money In The Bank. Braun gets F5’d and pinned by Roman. Protecting Brock and giving Braun an excuse.

Russ’s Pick: Roman Reigns

Jason: Here we go again. For the second year in a row and for the third time this year, Brock takes on Roman. I’ve stopped caring about this match years ago, when they should have pulled the trigger Roman being Brock. On the past Raw, Paul Heyman made a plea for Roman to join him, only to mace “The Big Dog” in the face. Many suspect this was a ruse, especially since Paul gave Roman a note ahead of the attack (on which, nobody knows.) Everyone thinks this was a ruse on Brock, setting up a Roman Reigns heel turn….except, this isn’t “Stone Cold” Steve Austin aligning himself with Vince McMahon at WrestleMania X-7.

I think there will be a double ruse. Yes, Roman and Paul will align, but Paul will then betray Roman (why would Paul team up with Roman, who has failed to beat Brock, when he could mentor Braun, who has shown the ability to take down The Beast?) Cue Braun to cash in and leave SummerSlam with both the WWE Universal championship and Paul as his new “advocate.”

Jason Pick: Roman wins (lol) Braun cashes in.

