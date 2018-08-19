Rihanna Looks Positively Glowing In Sexy Makeup-Free Selfie — See Her Bare-Faced Look

Rihanna proved that she always looks flawless even when she goes out & about sans makeup! Check out her glowing look right here!

She’s makeup-free and loving! Rihanna recently took to her Instagram story to share a makeup-free selfie, and honestly, she was positively glowing in the pic she shared. Seriously, Rihanna au natural is just as stunning as when she does decide to wear cosmetics. Check out her makeup-free look below!

If there is one person who has been loving Rihanna’s latest Instagram pics she’s posted, it’s her ex Chris Brown. In fact, he especially liked her latest bikini pic she posed for on Aug. 9. “Chris thinks Rihanna looks good all the time but when he saw these latest pics his jaw dropped,” a source close to Chris told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She has the perfect hourglass shape right now and it’s all natural. That’s a huge turn on for Chris. He loves that Rihanna is all woman and all natural.”

However, Rihanna seems to enjoy that Chris is still an admirer, even from afar. “Rihanna loves that Chris is still obsessed with her,” a source close to Rihanna told us EXCLUSIVELY. “She hears from mutual friends about him all the time so Rihanna is well aware that Chris still wants to sleep with her and would take her back in a heartbeat if she gave him the chance… While she may never get back with Chris, just knowing that he still wants her after all these years makes her feel sexy and desired.”

#Rihanna with the natural glow! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 19, 2018 at 12:50pm PDT

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest pics of Rihanna! In the meantime, check out our gallery of celebs who have gone makeup-free above!