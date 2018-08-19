Nicki Minaj Slams Travis Scott Over Who Won No. 1 Album: He’d Only Beat Me Because Of Kylie

Nicki Minaj took to Twitter on Aug. 19 to accuse Travis Scott of only topping the album charts because of Kylie Jenner’s promotional help online. Check out her rant in the series of tweets here.

Nicki Minaj, 35, doesn’t appreciate the fact that Travis Scott, 26, is neck and neck with her for the #1 album in America and she expressed her opinions on the matter in a series of highly opinionated tweets on Aug. 19. After Travis’ girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 21, shared a promotional photo of Travis’ yet to be announced Astroworld tour to her Instagram along with the caption, “me and storm ready for tour 🎪♥️ shop.travisscott.com,” Nicki couldn’t help but call the rapper out. “I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. lol. Im actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans,” one of her tweets read.

She didn’t stop there either. Some outlets are already reporting her album, Queen, as the number one album for the week while others are reporting Travis’ album in the position, but Nicki insists that when it comes to fair sales, she takes the prize. “My first album sold 400K. No one is doing that with debut albums now. So I’m so grateful. I lost out on 12 hours of sales and did 200K in one week after I was supposedly cancelled. I bit my tongue last # QueenRadio but I won’t On Tuesday. I love you guys so much,” another tweet read. She then pointed out Billboard‘s results that put Travis’ album on top and pointed out that it unfairly includes merchandise sales which Travis starting making BEFORE his album was released.

“I looked at the numbers the Carters, Kanye, Nas, etc recently did. Travis sold 200K in his first week of clothes alone. I spoke to him last night & he said he’s been selling clothes b4 the music. Billboard says they’ll change the rules cuz of this, so it should be changed now!,” she continued to tweet. Nicki also went on to say Travis himself knows he doesn’t really have the number one album of the week and that the title organically belongs to her. “Travis sold over 50K of these. With no requirement of redeeming the album! With no dates for a tour, etc. I spoke to him. He knows he doesn’t have the #1 album this week. I love my fans for the #1 album in AMERICA! I’ll explain on #QueenRadio 4 albums in, #1 in 86 countries,” the tweet read.

It’s clear to see that Nicki is proud of what she’s accomplished and isn’t letting anyone steal her thunder! She’s known for being open about her feelings on social media and keeping her fans in the loop even if her opinion isn’t exactly a popular one. As one of the top artists in music today and one of the top female rappers of all time, we’d agree that Nicki takes the cake and we couldn’t be more thrilled for her!

We’re not sure if Nicki’s posts will lead to any animosity with Travis and/or Kylie but this girl definitely isn’t afraid of standing up for what she believes in! It will be interesting to see where things go from here and if or when Billboard will fix the sales problem. We’ll be keeping a close eye on how things turn out!