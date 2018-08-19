Congrats are in order for Lily Aldridge and husband Caleb Followill! The couple are expecting their second child together! See the photo of Lily’s baby bump here!

Surprise! Lily Aldridge is pregnant! The 32-year-old model and her husband, Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill, announced the exciting news on her Instagram on Aug. 19. She shared a photo of her showing her growing bump while wearing a beaded bikini on the beach with the caption, “SURPRISE.”

Lily didn’t reveal how far along she is in her pregnancy. The singer, 36, hasn’t yet commented on the news. Their new addition will join big sister Dixie Pearl Followill, 6. Friends and fans immediately took to the comments section to congratulate the Victoria’s Secret model on her growing family. “Congrats!!!” Kate Upton, who is also pregnant with her and her husband Justin Verlander‘s first child.

Other models also sent sweet messages to Lily. Kendall Jenner commented, “yayyyyyyy” with three black heart emojis. Ashley Graham wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!!!” with a slew of hearts. Karlie Kloss joined in to say, “So excited for you mama lily!!!!!” And fellow mom-of-two Chrissy Teigen wrote, “LILLLLLY!!!! congrats beautiful mama!!”

🤗🤗🤗 SURPRISE🤗🤗🤗 A post shared by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on Aug 19, 2018 at 12:22pm PDT

Other celebrities like Nick Jonas, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Alessandra Ambrosio, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Sara Sampaio also posted congratulatory messages on Lily’s announcement post.