Kylie Jenner Slams Rumor She Split From Travis Scott & He Moved Out: It’s ‘Obviously Fake’

If you heard that Travis Scott is no longer living with his girlfriend, you heard wrong. Kylie Jenner slammed the fan-made rumor on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner is setting the record straight. A fan spread a rumor on Twitter that the lip-kit mogul and Travis Scott broke up, which Kylie immediately shut all the way down.

It all started when @lisabootylisa tweeted, “YALL. Remember how my dad is a mover, and moves all the Kardashian/Jenner’s?????? Well home boy spilled the tea and told me that TRAVIS SCOTT AND KYLIE SPLIT. He said they moved all of Travis’ shit out of her house. Shouts to my dad for keeping up with the Kardashian’s.”

The social media user then followed her message up with a second tweet that said, “Kylie also gave my dad more tequila so it’s lit.” Well, according to the reality star herself, none of this actually happened. After Instagram user @kyliesnapchat shared the screenshots, CommentsByCelebs pointed out that Kylie commented, “obviously fake. shit was never moved i never gave anyone tequila.” There you have it!

It’s pretty clear that Stormi Webster‘s parents are still going strong. Earlier this month, the Kylie Cosmetics owner celebrated her 21st birthday with a major party and was spotted cuddling up to Travis throughout the night. The following day, she revealed that the rapper gave her a vintage Rolls Royce as a gift.

The “Butterfly Effect” hitmaker also wished his girlfriend a happy birthday on Instagram with a series of photos of them together and a caption that called Kylie his “wifey.” The, on Aug. 13, the pair also went for a shopping trip together to a Polacheck’s Jewelers. During the outing in Calabasas, Kylie and Travis held hands, which we’d argue is a pretty clear sign that they’re still tight.