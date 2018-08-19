Kourtney Kardashian: Does Younes Have Hope Of Winning Her Back After Cheating Scandal? The Truth

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have seemed to break up for good after Younes’ alleged cheating scandal but is there a chance that he could win her back?

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Younes Bendjima, 25, are no longer a couple and the former lovebirds recently made that clear on social media but with speculation that Younes allegedly cheated on Kourt, is there a chance she could forgive him and they could reconcile? Well, even if Younes is hoping for it, it seems like the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has already made up her mind. “Kourtney doesn’t want anything to do with Younes anymore, she’s blocked his number and she doesn’t want to talk to him or text with him, she’s totally over it and he doesn’t feature in her future at all,” a source close to Kourtney EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Right now Kourtney is focusing on herself, her children, and repairing the relationship with her sisters which has definitely suffered over the past few months. Kourtney is actually feeling great right now, she’s in the best shape of her life, she feels like she really has her head together, and she’s really excited about the future.”

In addition to Kourtney’s feelings, Younes has received some harsh criticism about his alleged actions from her fans online but the brunette beauty is not letting it bother her. “Kourtney couldn’t care less about Younes getting trolled, as far as she’s concerned he’s big enough to look out for himself, he brought this on himself, and he’s not her problem any longer,” the source continued. “She can’t wait for it all to die down because she just wants to try and forget about Younes and move on with her life. She knows that the only reason he’s still getting press right now is because of her, so she hopes he just fades away at some point so she doesn’t have to read or think about him any more.”

Around the time that Kourtney and Younes split on Aug. 7, he was seen cozying up to Justin Bieber‘s rumored ex Jordan Ozuna in Mexico. Shortly after, both Kourtney and Younes deleted most of their pics together on their social media pages and even called each other out in some bitter messages.